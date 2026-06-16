CWS Bracket Update: Who does Texas play next in Omaha?

The winner will advance to face Oklahoma, putting their national title hopes directly in the path of the Sooners.

One team enters with its season on the line after a tough loss in their CWS opener, while the other aims to stay undefeated.

The SEC took center stage on Monday at the 2026 men's College World Series, with two games featuring four teams from the country's premier conference: Oklahoma against No. 3 Georgia in the winner's half of the bracket and No. 7 Alabama against No. 6 Texas in the loser's half. When the dust settled, the Crimson Tide were headed home, while the Longhorns roared to life and reasserted themselves as one of the deepest and most dangerous lineups in the country.

But with one loss already on their record, Texas still faces an uphill battle. And the road will only get tougher from here, as the Horns will have to avenge their previous defeat in order to keep their drive for a national title alive. Here's how things stand in Omaha entering play on Tuesday, June 16.

Updated College World Series bracket after a wild Monday

CWS Bracket 1

Game 9: Troy vs. No. 16 West Virginia (Elimination game; Tuesday, June 16, 2 p.m. ET)

Game 11: Troy/West Virginia winner vs. No. 5 UNC (Wednesday, June 17, 2 p.m. ET)

After a day off on Monday, Bracket 1 picks back up on Tuesday, when Troy — which kept its season alive by beating Ole Miss on Sunday — will face off against West Virginia in the loser's bracket. The Mountaineers fell in a thriller to UNC in Sunday's nightcap, and with both teams already sitting on one loss, the loser of this game will join the Rebels among the ranks of the eliminated.

The winner, on the other hand, will keep their season alive — and set up a date with the Heels on Wednesday afternoon. That won't be an elimination game; as UNC has yet to suffer a loss in Omaha, they'll get another crack should. they lose on Wednesday. If they win, though, they're on the final, where someone from a loaded Bracket 2 will await.

CWS Bracket 2

Game 10: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Georgia (Elimination game; Tuesday, June 16, 8 p.m. ET)

Game 12: Oklahoma vs. Texas/Georgia winner (Wednesday, June 17, 7 p.m. ET)

Oklahoma and Georgia met in a battle of unbeatens on Monday, with the Sooners surviving in a dramatic 4-3 thriller. The Dawgs fall to 1-1 in Omaha, and will now face an elimination game against Texas on Tuesday night. The winner of that matchup will advance to face OU, which needs to win just one of its next two games in order to reach the final.

College World Series games today: What to expect in Omaha

Ben Lumsden points to first baseman Armani Guzman after scoring in the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With each passing day, the drama only heightens as losses pile up and teams start heading home. We have a pair of elimination games on Tuesday: first, Cinderella Troy faces No. 16 West Virginia, with Georgia and Texas squaring off in the nightcap.

It's hard to oversell the stakes here. The Mountaineers entered the CWS as among the tournament's hottest teams, but a tough loss to North Carolina over the weekend has put their season suddenly on the brink. Troy has made history already with this postseason run; do they have one more shocker in store?

Both Texas and Georgia harbor legitimate dreams of a national title, but now only one will be moving on to face Oklahoma for a right to advance to the CWS final. There are MLB Draft prospects all over the place here, from Dawgs catcher Daniel Jackson to Longhorns outfielder Aiden Robbins.

Who does Texas play next in the College World Series?

Joey Volchko celebrates after defeating the Texas Longhorns at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Texas laid an egg against Georgia in their College World Series opener, falling behind 4-0 in the first inning of an eventual 7-1 loss. Early errors helped dig that hole, which prevented the Horns' formidable lineup from ever really getting in a rhythm.

The Horns can tell themselves that they were their own worst enemy in that game; starter Dylan Volantis actually pitched pretty well, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out nine over 6.1 innings of work. Play cleaner baseball behind him, and there's more than enough firepower here to keep the dream alive.