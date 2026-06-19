Oklahoma is closing in on College World Series history three decades in the making

The Sooners stand on the brink of joining an elite group that has achieved rare success in college baseball history.

A win this week would mark a historic milestone for the program as it eyes a place among elite teams.

The Oklahoma Sooners have returned to Omaha for the second time in five seasons aiming for a elusive championship.

For the second time in five seasons, the Oklahoma Sooners are back in Omaha — and this time, they’re looking to find a way to win the College World Series for the first time in a long while, as they get set to square off against North Carolina in the championship series beginning on Saturday.

This team has already been pretty special. The unseeded Sooners have shocked the college baseball world to make it to the championship series, and now they're on the doorstep of adding to a proud history that dates back decades.

In fact, should the Sooners find a way to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma would pull into a tie with the Oregon State Beavers and Minnesota Golden Gophers as teams with three national titles on the resume. And that’s no small feat: There are just 10 teams in the whole country that have managed to find a way to win three or more College World Series.

For the Sooners, that’s something to be proud of. Especially when you consider how Oklahoma managed to win it all in its first trip to Omaha.

Oklahoma Sooners College World Series history

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners pitcher LJ Mercurius (22) throws against the Georgia Bulldogs during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

There’s a really rich history here, one that dates all the way back to 1951 — when Oklahoma was able to win it all in Omaha in its first-ever trip.

Which is just a great precedent to set for a program. The first time you make it to the College World Series, you go home a national champion. No pressure or anything, right?

It took a couple of decades, but the Sooners eventually made it back in 1972. They very quickly became regulars in Omaha throughout the decade, with trips in 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1976. But then came another long drought, one that lasted all the way to the 1990s.

In 1992, Oklahoma finally got back to the College World Series ,and then followed that up with trips to Omaha again in 1994 and 1995. The Sooners wouldn't make it back again until 2010, with their latest appearance coming in 2022.

Few pegged Oklahoma to make it through a rugged Atlanta regional, much less to make it all the way to Omaha. But the Sooners have been on fire for weeks, and now they're just two wins away from it another championship.

When’s the last time the Oklahoma Sooners won the CWS?

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Skip Johnson walks to the dugout before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Well, folks, it’s been a few years. Oklahoma has managed to win the College World Series twice before: Once all the way back in 1951 — which is, again, the first time Oklahoma was able to make it to the College World Series — and then again in 1994.

During that 1994 season, the Sooners got started in Omaha by beating the Auburn Tigers in the first round. During Oklahoma’s second round matchup, they handed Arizona State a 4-3 defeat and sent the Sun Devils to the elimination bracket. After beating Miami, Arizona State made it through to the semifinals ... only to be promptly sent home as Oklahoma advanced to the final with a 6-1 win. In the championship game, Oklahoma managed to win with relative ease over Georgia Tech.

But again, that was 32 years ago. Oklahoma did get a chance to compete for a College World Series championship again in 2022, but the Sooners came up short and lost to the Ole Miss Rebels.