Ranking the 8 College World Series teams: Georgia, North Carolina sit at the top

The 2026 College World Series is here. By far one of the best moments of the year takes place in Omaha as eight college baseball teams have the opportunity to battle one another for a chance at a national championship. That’s right, we’re already down to eight teams. It feels like the NCAA baseball tournament just happened, but we’re already pretty close to the end of the season.

The Regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament took us from 64 teams down to 16. Now, following the Super Regional round, just eight teams remain. In alphabetical order, that’s the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Troy Trojans, and West Virginia Mountaineers.

And pretty soon, there’s going to be just one team left standing.

Ranking all 8 of the 2026 College World Series teams

Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Caden Aoki | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Here’s how I’ve got the eight teams that remain as we head into Omaha for the 2026 Men’s College World Series.

Georgia Bulldogs

North Carolina Tar Heels

Texas Longhorns

West Virginia Mountaineers

Ole Miss Rebels

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oklahoma Sooners

Troy Trojans

1. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs (51-12 overall, 23-7 SEC) have been so dang productive at the plate all throughout the season and they just win games. Their .326 batting average and astonishing 174 home runs make it clear that they’re a tough team to beat. But, Omaha isn’t exactly a place where teams hammer a ton of home runs.

If the bats do happen to cool a bit because of the size of Charles Schwab Field, will the Bulldogs be able to score just enough runs to outpace their opponents? Especially with UGA’s team ERA sitting at 4.92?

North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

While Georgia does a ton of damage at the plate, the North Carolina Tar Heels have managed to put together a pitching staff that is absolutely solid. North Carolina has a team ERA of 3.86 and the Tar Heels have managed to strike out 573 batters on the season.

And this is all happening while North Carolina scores a decent amount. With a .293 batting average and 80 home runs, the Tar Heels aren’t exactly doing the sort of damage at the plate the UGA is, but they’re still scoring upwards of eight runs per game.

3. Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have a really solid argument for having one of the most well-rounded teams in Omaha this season. With a .298 batting average and 103 home runs this season, along with 111 stolen bases, Texas is pretty effective at frightening opposing pitchers. Add in a 4.08 team ERA and the fact that UT’s pitching staff is limiting opposing teams to a .225 batting average and you’ve got yourself a team that can go pretty far in the College World Series.

West Virginia Mountaineers infielder Matthew Ineich | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

4. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers are pretty interesting to me. This is a team that does a great job of getting contact and stealing bases (.307 batting average and 115 stolen bases this year), but West Virginia is scoring roughly 7.7 runs per game and they’ve hit just 55 home runs this season.

But when you partner that with a team ERA of 3.79 and the fact that opposing batters have an average of just .230 when at the plate, it makes sense how the Mountaineers have won so many games this season. This group can put pressure on opposing teams and not relying on home runs makes them interesting in a place like Omaha, where it’s hard to hit home runs.

5. Ole Miss Rebels

Mike Bianco deserves so much credit for getting this Ole Miss team all the way to Omaha. There’s so much to be proud about with the run that the Rebels are on right now. The Rebels have managed to get to Omaha largely thanks to their pitching staff, which has struck out 688 batters this season. That’s a lot. Ole Miss has a .264 batting average and is averaging 7.3 runs per game. That’s enough when you have a pitching staff that is limiting opponents well.

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Alabama Crimson Tide

Okay, so, remember how we were just talking about teams that don’t rely on a ton happening at the plate. Alabama enters Omaha with a .258 batting average (and 80 home runs on the season), but the Crimson Tide is averaging 6.7 runs per game. This is not a high scoring team. Alabama really relies on a pitching staff with a 4.11 ERA and .244 opposing batting average to keep moving along. We’ll see how that plays out in Omaha.

7. Oklahoma Sooners

OU made it to Omaha despite having a losing conference record and the Sooners are interesting. They have a 5.15 ERA (which isn’t great), but they’ve also managed to limit opposing batters to a .236 batting average (which is pretty solid). It’ll be interesting to see how far they can go in the College World Series and if they can challenge some teams in unexpected ways.

Troy’s Aaron Piasecki | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Troy Trojans

Look. I love this. So much. This is such a fun story to see the Troy Trojans get all the way to the College World Series. But there are a few stats that worry me a little. Most notably, there are two numbers. The .277 opposing batting average and the 5.59 ERA. Omaha can be a tricky place to win if your pitching doesn’t step up in significant ways. But the Trojans do score a fair bit. With a .291 batting average and 7.1 runs scored per game, Troy might make things challenging for its opponents.

All eight of these teams have so much to be proud of with all they’ve accomplished throughout the season. Now that they’ve made it to the College World Series, it’s going to be fun to see how things play out.