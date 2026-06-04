Virginia-NC State cancellation in Brazil proves football doesn't belong on every continent

South America will not get to witness the joys of college football in 2026 and that's probably a good thing. The University of Virginia and North Carolina State, joined by the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced Wednesday the contest between the two schools originally scheduled for Aug. 29 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will no longer go forward as planned.

After "extensive review with operational partners and international stakeholders" the two schools and the conference were told by facilitator Athlete Advantage that "the event could not be conducted." It's the most vague explanation the parties could possibly give but it's pretty easy to guess what happened.

Either safety couldn't be guaranteed for the programs or the facilities necessary for organizers to put on the game backed out. The latter feels the most likely as Brazil is a soccer-loving nation and after seeing what the NFL's international games do to the natural grass, giving a bunch of amateurs with little commercial value the opportunity to tear up the stage for the beautiful game probably was deemed nowhere near worth it.

College football will never reach NFL's international appeal

It could be argued because the NFL has seen success not only in Europe but in South America and soon Australia too, that college football can follow a similar path to grow the game worldwide. It's not that simple.

The NFL has consistent major brands for franchises while the college game has too many names, logos and a constant revolving door of talent to capture sustained relevance among a commercial and personal fanbase. You might find a pocket of Ohio State, USC, Notre Dame and Texas fans scattered around the globe but those are the few exceptions to the norm because their logos travel with American ex-pats.

For the organizing entity College Football Brasil to truly believe the first-ever college football game to be played on South American soil should be Virginia and NC State — two niche programs in the United States to begin with — made this venture doomed from the start. The fact that ESPN bought into the pitch to broadcast the contest says even more about how desperate corporate sponsors and conference executives are to push American football into the Olympic sports stratum.

There will be an international college football game played during the 2026 season, however. Arizona State and Kansas will do battle at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the inaugural Union Jack Series on Sept. 16. It will follow the annual (since 2022) Aer Lingus College Football Classic between fellow Big 12 Conference member TCU and ACC representative North Carolina on Aug. 29 -- the same day Virginia and NC State were due to face off.

The British Isles appear to be the lone bastion for college football growth outside North America. Really, the game of American football had its best chance to thrive there as it already had anglo roots from rugby. But good luck getting the college game to find any kind of sustainable popularity off its shores.

Truthfully, college football is a jewel of Americana and shouldn't be forced upon other cultures for commercial gain. Call it corporate colonialism or whatever you want but college football and its traditions should be a source of intrigue, a draw for the foreigner to explore our shores. Bring the Frenchman and show him Death Valley in Baton Rouge. Bring the Brazilian and show him The Big House in Ann Arbor. Bring the Australian and show him the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

College football, unlike the NFL, loses its charm when it has to travel far from campus. Importing the game dilutes what makes it special. Stop prioritizing sales and let the game be just that, a game. The American game.

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