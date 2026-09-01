11 NFL practice squad players who will rise up to contribute this season

NFL practice squads have been assembled following roster cutdowns and players getting waived. Most of the players relegated to practice squad duty won't get a chance to play meaningful football this season. But there are a select few who still have a real shot at finding their way onto a team and having a true impact in some way this year.

WR Jalen Reagor, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have one of the worst receiver rooms in the NFL, so as far as they’re concerned, any player who shows any sort of promise should be a real consideration. Jalen Reagor has bounced around quite a few teams throughout his six-year NFL career, but if there’s any place he could carve out a consistent role, it’s this Miami in 2026. That’s not to say he’s going to be a difference-maker, but th eDolphins could use him down the road; if nothing else, they'll likely need some playable depth later in the season.

OL KT Leveston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns are synonymous with offensive line problems. KT Leveston was contending for a roster spot with Dawand Jones i camp, so the fact that he’s back in Cleveland on the practice squad shouldn’t be a surprise. Jones has had some injury problems in his past, so I wouldn’t put it past the Browns to find a way to get him on the roster. Be it for depth or performance reasons, Leveston has a chance to carve out a role on Cleveland’s offensive line this year.

RB Noah Whittington, Houston Texans

Noah Whittington didn’t have a big preseason by any means, but he’s a player who reminds me of Alvin Kamara in that he can excel both as a receiver and a running back. If he’s going to make an impact in Houston, it’s probably going to be as the former — think how the Dallas Cowboys have used KeVontae Turpin. If Whittington can be that type of a player, he’ll absolutely have a role in the NFL.

OL Geron Christian, Jacksonville Jaguars

Geron Christian has floated through quite a few teams throughout his NFL career. It would not surprise me at all if he ended up either playing in Jacksonville or finding another team altogether to latch on with this season. He won’t be the most popular offensive lineman on the market, but he’ll be a player who, teams could call on in a pinch if they need depth during the year.

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Hendon Hooker (16) calls out the play against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Titans just parted ways with Will Levis and Mitch Trubisky is now Cam Ward’s backup. That’s not to say that Hendon Hooker is better than Trubisky, but emergency quarterbacks seem to pop up on bad teams throughout the year, so it’s safe to say Hooker will find his way onto some team or another.

LB Red Murdock, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were high on Red Murdock, but they couldn’t find a spot for him on the 53-man roster. That said, with their injury luck in the linebacker room last season, they were wise to get him on the practice squad. I expect him to have a legitimate chance at playing this year as he continues to develop. There were still some areas he could improve in as an off-ball linebacker, but the potential is there, and that should be enough to earn him a bigger role in Denver at some point.

RB Jaydon Blue, Philadelphia Eagles

Jaydon Blue got shoved down the bottom of the depth chart in Dallas, largely due to Javonte Williams’ breakout 2025 season. Philadelphia made quick work of the former Cowboys running back. The potential is still there, and he’s only in his second NFL season. Somebody will see value in him, if for nothing more than depth if injuries become a problem. The Eagles' running back room is solidified for now, but that doesn’t mean he won’t force himself into a role later in the season.

CB Cobee Bryant, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have great cornerback depth after drafting Avieon Terrell, forcing them to waive Cobee Bryant this offseason. That said, Bryant played in seven games for them last year, and if they need cornerback depth at any point this season, he’s the perfect player to turn to. Between the team’s familiarity with him and the potential they see in him — hence why they signed him to the practice squad — Atlanta will have no choice but to find a way to get him back on the roster if the chance arises.

S Isaiah Simmons, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) runs back to the line during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Simmons is the perfect example of why NFL front offices use this thing called positional value in the NFL Draft. Simmons was drafted highly as a safety and forced to play as a hybrid linebacker to capitalize on his value. Unfortunately, it has left him off an active roster. He was a former first-round pick, so he’ll have to find a way onto an NFL roster at some point. Even if it’s as a depth safety, he’s still worth playing.

EDGE Aidan Hubbard, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks needed to add to their defensive line this offseason, and though Aidan Hubbard didn’t make the initial 53-man squad, he’s bound to find his way onto the roster this year. The Seahawks offloaded quite a bit from their Super Bowl defense and if they want to get back, depth up front will be key. Hubbard was a bubble roster player, and even though he’s on the practice squad for now, that doesn’t mean he can’t be a role player throughout the season.

CB Trevon Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle turned first to Terrion Arnold, but as he lands on the NFL commissioners exempt list stemming from robbery and kidnapping charges, the Seahawks added some insurance via Trevon Diggs. Injury and a down year moved him from Dallas to Green Bay, and ultimately he got released. Now, Diggs is fighting for a chance and with Seattle looking for cornerback depth, there’s a real chance he lands on the active roster and possibly even with another team.