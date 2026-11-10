2027 NFL Draft sleepers playing their way into the first round

The NFL news cycle is being dominated by trades at the moment, but savvy front offices are already grinding tons of tape related to 2027 NFL Draft prospects. Plenty of prospects have already solidified their status as potential Round 1 picks, but there's plenty of time for sleepers to find a way to crash the party.

Of course, no final decisions will be made this far ahead of the draft. The remainder of the college football season, pre-draft interviews and workouts will all influence team's thought processes over the next few months. It's still important to take a moment to see which prospects might be finding their way into the Round 1 conversation at this point in the evaluation process.

None of these five players currently reside in the consensus top-30, but each has a strong chance of hearing their name called on Day One of the draft. Fans of teams armed with Round 1 selections should keep a close eye on each star as the college season rolls along.

S Ty Benefield, LSU

LSU Tigers Safety Ty Benefield | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This has not been a banner season for Lane Kiffin and his LSU squad, but safety Ty Benefield has found a way to improve his draft stock. There have never been questions about his athletic ceiling, but this year he's found a way to clean up the holes in his game that previously concerned scouts.

At his best, Benefield is a tall, rangy safety who can erase mistakes in the deep third. This year he's improved his reliability as a tackler to help him access more of his athletic gifts. Those improvements have been enough to boost his draft stock from a Day Three selection to a player who could easily go in Round 1.

Teams who focus on Benefield's 2025 tape will shy away from him in the draft. Any team that looks more at his LSU film will strongly consider taking him in the 20s if they have a need at safety.

EDGE Will Heldt, Clemson

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Heldt could have left Clemson as a mid-round pick last year, but he elected to return for one more campaign with the Tigers. The production he's provided Dabo Swinney's defense now gives him a real chance to be selected in Round 1.

Critics of Heldt will point to his lack of elite athleticism and bend as a reason why he should not be considered as a first rounder. That ignores the work rate and production he finds a way to put on film every week. He may never be a team's No. 1 pass rusher, but he comfortably profiles as an above-average No. 2 who can also hold up against the run.

Heldt will not totally change the complexion of a team's defensive line, but he can be a finishing piece for a playoff team. That profiles well as a player who can go off the board late in the first round.

QB Austin Simmons, Missouri

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Austin Simmons enrolled at Ole Miss with high expectations, but things never worked out for him in Oxford. Transferring to Missouri gave him a new lease on life and he's taken full advantage of change of address.

The efficiency he's played with this year has done wonders for Simmons' draft stock. He's a true point guard for the Missouri offense. He gets rid of the ball quickly and stays away from the sort of turnovers that can put his defense at a disadvantage.

Simmons' medioce arm strength will stop him from becoming an All-Pro, but he can turn into an average starter in the right system. Getting that sort of quarterback on a rookie contract is an attractive propositon for teams drafting in the 20s.

WR KJ Duff, Rutgers

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rutgers wideout KJ Duff sees his name in plenty of Round 1 mocks, but his consensus spot is as the No. 41 draft prospect in college football. Expect a team or two to fall in love with his unique skill set during the pre-draft process.

Duff does not have good speed for the wide receiver position, but he makes up for that deficiency with outstanding size and ball-winning ability on the outside. The recent success of similar prospects Denzel Boston and Tetairoa McMillan provides a clear blueprint on how Duff can succeed at the next level.

Ultimately, expect Duff's 40-yard dash time to go a long way towards determining his final draft stock. Anything below 4.6 should allow him to slide into Round 1 with ease.

DT Justin Scott, Miami

Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has churned out plenty of defensive line talent lately and Justin Scott could be the next interior guy in line. He possesses elite physical traits that give him a chance to develop into a real difference-maker at the next level.

The challenge for Scott continues to be turning that potential into production. He's shown flashes of greatness this year, but still does not provide the regular production a player with his skills should. Scouts will keep a close eye on his production down the stretch as they evaluate his potential draft spot.

In the end, expect athletic upside to win out. Scott's physical gifts will successfully tempt some team to gamble on his services late in Round 1.