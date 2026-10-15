30 NFL players you forgot played for that team

Walter Payton. John Elway. Barry Sanders. Dan Marino. All of these guys played their entire NFL career with just one franchise, and their football immortality will always be tied to that one team, and one team only.

But, what about the football legends who didn't stay in one place? Better question: What about the NFL icons who spent some time in a uniform we might have completely forgotten about? Not all careers end with glamour. Not all careers begin in an orthodox fashion. Let's dive into 30 NFL legends who played for a team that might now look unfathomably absurd to picture.

30. S Steve Atwater, Jets

We kick off this list with a bang, literally. One of the most-feared defensive backs of all-time, Hall of Famer Steve Atwater spent almost every season with the Denver Broncos. The 8-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro played for the Broncos for eight seasons where he earned the nickname "Smiling Assassin."

After 10 years that saw him amass more than 1,000 solo tackles, 24 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles, though, Atwater signed a 3-year deal with the New York Jets. He would only play one of those seasons in New York, though, opting to retire after the 1999 campaign.

29. RB Shaun Alexander, Washington

Former Washington Redskins running back Shaun Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running backs don't often have a long shelf life, as was the case with Shaun Alexander. But, at his peak, Alexander was a force to be reckoned with. The former Alabama standout and first-round pick spent the first eight years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

From 2001-2005, Alexander was unstoppable, compiling five-straight seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns. That 2005 season was borderline-unbelievable as he ran for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground.

After a 2007 season that saw him tally just 716 yards, Alexander would go unsigned the following offseason. It wasn't until October of 2008 that Washington would give him a shot. Alexander appeared in just four games for Jim Zorn's squad and, after 2008, his career was over.

28. RB Tony Dorsett, Broncos

If you thought Alexander's five seasons with over 1,000 yards was impressive, Tony Dorsett did it eight times with the Dallas Cowboys. His 11 years with Dallas saw Dorsett stack 12,036 rushing yards and 72 touchdowns. He also added over 3,000 yards in the air, as well.

The Hall of Fame running back went to four Pro Bowls and earned an All-Pro nod, but after just over a decade with the Cowboys, he would spend one season with the Denver Broncos in 1988. During that lone season in Denver, Dorsett rushed for 703 yards and five scores.

27. WR Chad Ochocinco (Johnson), Patriots

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From 2001-2010, Chad Johnson, or "Ochocinco," was one of the better wide receivers in football while with the Cincinnati Bengals. His antics almost overpowered his talent at times, but that's what made him entertaining.

Johnson totaled over 10,000 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns with the Bengals while earning six trips to the Pro Bowl and two All-Pro honors.

After his last season in Cincinnati back in 2010, Johnson would sign with Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. While he was active for 15 games, that season, Johnson only caught 15 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown. That season, in New England, would be his last in the NFL.

26. QB Johnny Unitas, Chargers

A 10-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro and 4-time champion, quarterback Johnny Unitas spent a whopping 17 years with the Baltimore Colts. He would lead the league in several categories, multiple times over the years, whether it was completions, attempts, passing yardage or touchdowns.

Unitas is a true NFL legend and Colts icon.

But, there was that one season with the San Diego Chargers back in 1973 to end his career. The 40-year-old Unitas only started four games that season and, ultimately, his career would be over after that short stint with the Bolts.

25. TE Jason Witten, Raiders

He wasn't sexy. He wasn't flashy. Jason Witten just did exactly what he was supposed to do, and he did it more consistently than just about any other tight end in league history.

The Dallas Cowboys legend is third all-time among tight ends in receiving yards (13,046) and spent 16 seasons in Jerry's World. The former Tennessee Volunteer spent his final season with the Raiders and appeared in all 16 games.

That season saw Witten catch just 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

24. DE Jared Allen, Bears and Panthers

Chicago Bears defensive end Jared Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most fans remember Jared Allen as a Minnesota Vikings fan favorite. Some even remember him starting out with the Kansas City Chiefs. But, there were those final two seasons spent with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers that many of us forget about.

Allen was a 5-time Pro Bowler and a 4-time First-Team All-Pro. After one year spent with the Bears, Chicago traded him to Carolina in 2015 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Of his 136.0 career sacks, only 7.5 of them came in those final two seasons.

23. WR Joe Horn, Falcons

Younger New Orleans Saints fans, look away. Joe Horn spent seven of his 12 NFL seasons with the Saints, where he's best remembered as one of the most underrated wideouts of his generation. The four-time Pro Bowler piled up nearly 9,000 receiving yards over his career.

The former fifth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs didn't truly break out until he found himself in black and gold.

But, after his time in New Orleans was up, Horn signed a 4-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2007. That first season with the Falcons would wind up being his last in the NFL, however, as Horn's career ended in a hurry.

As it stands, Horn is still third all-time on the Saints' receiving leaderboard just behind Eric Martin and Marques Colston.

22. WR A.J. Green, Cardinals

This is one of those that just ended in odd fashion. A.J. Green was a Cincinnati Bengal through and through. And then, his Bengals era was over.

The former first-round pick out of Georgia spent nine seasons with the Bengals, totaling over 9,400 yards and 65 receiving touchdowns. But, after the 2020 season saw him experience career lows across the board, Green signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

He would play two years in Arizona before officially hanging up the cleats. In 31 games with the Cardinals, Green caught 78 passes for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns.

21. RB Eddie George, Cowboys

Every Tennessee Titans fan remembers running back Eddie George as one of the faces of the franchise for several years. He was as consistent as consistent could be for his time with the Titans, finishing with over 1,000 rushing yards in seven of his eight seasons there.

But, after the 2003 campaign, George and the Titans would engage in a contract dispute for a while. In July of 2004, the Titans released him and he went on to sign with the Cowboys.

That 2004 season with Dallas would be his last in the NFL, as he rushed for only 432 yards and four scores. There has to be some sort of hindsight that asks the question, what would have happened had George stayed in Tennessee and accepted whatever terms the Titans were willing to offer?

20. KR/PR/WR Devin Hester, Seahawks and Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Hester | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Devin Hester, you are ridiculous!"

The greatest return man in NFL history provided Chicago Bears fans with electrifying moment after electrifying moment for eight memorable seasons. We'll always remember the Hall of Famer for his time in navy and orange. We might even remember his next chapter with the Atlanta Falcons, where he still earned Pro Bowl honors.

But, back in 2016, Hester would play for both the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in 12 games for Baltimore, that season, before they released him. Hester would go on to play in the Seahawks' playoff run after signing in Seattle, and actually ended with a bang. That final game saw Hester turn back the clock with 78 and 50-yard returns. Hester holds the record for most return touchdowns in NFL history with 20.

19. S Ed Reed, Jets and Texans

LIke the previously-mentioned Atwater, Ed Reed went down as one of the most-feared safeties to ever play this game. The man was a walking takeaway while with the Baltimore Ravens.

Earning nine Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, the right to call himself a Super Bowl Champion and hearing his name inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, very few people did it better than Reed.

After his time was up in Baltimore, though, Reed would go on to sign a 3-year deal with the Houston Texans. However, he would be released before that first season was up in 2013. He opted to sign with the New York Jets, from there, but that season would be his last in the league.

18. RB Thurman Thomas, Dolphins

From one Hall of Famer to another, we go. Running back Thurman Thomas is a Buffalo Bills all-time fan favorite, and for good reason.

The man rushed for nearly 12,000 yards in 12 seasons with the Bills, en route to five Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro selections and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas was a true workhorse back. For eight seasons in a row, he carried it a minimum of 267 times. You want a model of consistency and dependability? Look no further. Bills fans remember just how good he was. You never had to question what you were going to get.

But, after 12 seasons in Buffalo, he would play just nine games for the rival Miami Dolphins during his final NFL season.

17. RB Earl Campbell, Saints

Let's keep the Hall of Famers coming, shall we?

As the first overall pick back in 1978, Earl Campbell had a lot to live up to -- and boy did he ever.

Campbell began his career with a bang, leading the league in rushing each of his first three seasons with the Houston Oilers. He also led the league in first down runs in all three years, while finishing tops in touchdowns for two of them.

Those first three years were mighty special for the now-Hall of Fame running back. He would go on to add a fourth and fifth 1,000-yard season to his résumé along with five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections and an MVP.

During the 1984 season, though, Campbell was traded to the New Orleans Saints. After the trade, he'd only last one more year before his career was up.

San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

16. S Ronnie Lott, Jets

It appears we've got all of the most-feared safeties on this list. Ronnie Lott might have been the most-feared of them all, though.

The San Francisco 49ers superstar was named to an absurd 10 Pro Bowls, earning six All-Pro selections and winning four Super Bowls. Oh, and needless to say, he's in the Hall of Fame.

The former USC Trojan went down in 49ers history as one of the best to ever step on the field. And, he even earned a Pro Bowl in one of the two seasons after his stint in San Francisco, spent with the Oakland Raiders.

Most may forget, though, that Lott then went to play his final two seasons with the New York Jets back in 1993 and 1994.

15. QB Donovan McNabb, Vikings

The Hall of Fame run ends here, for now, with former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

I'll tell you who hasn't forgotten his time in Minnesota: Vikings fans.

After making six Pro Bowls and even appearing in a Super Bowl, McNabb was traded to Washington where he looked like a shell of his former self.

However, it would get much worse in Minnesota. In his final NFL season back in 2011, McNabb started six games for the Vikings before it was over. Minnesota fans remember only nightmares as McNabb could hardly elevate the ball past the line of scrimmage.

But, when it was all said and done, the Syracuse product enjoyed a 13-year career in the league.

14. RB Franco Harris, Seahawks

Alright then, back to the Hall of Fame it is.

Everybody remembers Franco Harris as the rumblin', tumblin' Pittsburgh Steelers great. At 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Harris was an absolute tank and the perfect running back for his era.

With the Steelers, Harris earned nine Pro Bowls, an All-Pro selection, won four Super Bowls and ultimately found his name etched in history in Canton.

But, what you might not remember was that final season he spent with the Seattle Seahawks. Harris only appeared in eight games and rushed for 170 yards on 68 carries.

Safe to say it's better if we don't remember that year.

13. QB Steve Young, Buccaneers

Before the seven Pro Bowls, before the three All-Pro selections, before the trio of Super Bowl titles, and before the two MVPs, Steve Young was actually selected no. 1 overall by the ... Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the Bucs traded him to the San Francisco 49ers, the rest was history.

Tampa fans will tell you the team simply stunk, and the best thing for Young was getting out of there as the Bucs went on to draft Vinny Testaverde no. 1 overall.

Yep, it was Testaverde who made Young expendable. That's not a knock, necessarily, on Testaverde. He went on to have a lengthy career.

But, one of those guys is in the Hall of Fame and one is not.

12. RB Adrian Peterson, Titans and Seahawks

He struck fear into the NFC North for an entire decade. In 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, Adrian Peterson earned seven Pro Bowls, four All-Pro selections and an NFL MVP.

While he rushed for nearly 15,000 yards over his NFL career, many may not remember that Peterson would go on to play for another six teams after his time in Minnesota.

He might have appeared with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in that final 2021 season, but Peterson also played for the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions.

New York Jets former quarterback Joe Namath | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

11. QB Joe Namath, Rams

"Broadway Joe" was once the second overall pick out of Alabama who made five Pro Bowls, earned an All-Pro nod and won two championships with the New York Jets.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer would spend 12 seasons in New York, leading the league in passing on three occasions en route to a career that would see him throw for 27,663 yards.

After his final season with the Jets back in 1976, though, Namath signed a 1-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. He would only start four games that year, though, winning two of them, before his NFL career would officially come to an end.

10. QB Kurt Warner, Giants

Many of us remember the Kurt Warner in St. Louis. His story is remarkable, getting a late start to his career with the Rams, winning a Super Bowl and ultimately going on to have some great years later on with the Arizona Cardinals.

What we might not remember is that lone season with the New York Giants that was sandwiched in between.

In 2004, Warner played for the Giants during Eli Manning's rookie year. After nine starts that season, Warner was benched in favor of Manning.

But, he would go on to play another five years in Arizona, with his final three being the best of the bunch.

All in all, Warner is an NFL Hall of Famer who won two NFL MVPs and a championship.

9. DL Alan Page, Bears

As one of the stars of the Minnesota Vikings' "Purple People Eaters" defense, Alan Page earned an impressive nine Pro Bowls and five All-Pro selections in 12 seasons in the Twin Cities.

Notching over 100 sacks in purple and gold, Page is best-remembered for his time in Minnesota, no doubt.

But, in 1978, the Vikings released Page after a decline in his performance. He'd get scooped up by the Chicago Bears, though, where he would play three and a half seasons and rack up 40.0 more sacks to add to his career total.

Page would go on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8. WR Terrell Owens, Seahawks, Bills and Bengals

For those who remembered watching the likes of Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens and Randy Moss all within the same era, you remember entertainment being at an all-time high. Owens was not only elite on the field, but he always provided some aspect of entertainment with his personality and antics.

Love him or hate him, Owens is one of the best wide receivers the league has ever seen and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Almost 16,000 receiving yards and 153 touchdowns is nothing to sneeze at.

We mostly remember him for his time with the San Francisco 49ers, or even the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

"That's my quarterback," is now running through many of your heads.

What we may not always remember, though, is that Owens spent his final two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He also attempted to stick around while with the Seattle Seahawks during training camp of 2012.

7. DE Bruce Smith, Washington

One of the most-impressive individual résumés in all of sports belongs to the sack master himself, Bruce Smith. The Buffalo Bills legend carried the weight of being a no. 1 overall pick (1985), earned 11 trips to the Pro Bowl, eight All-Pro selections, was a 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and, of course, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The man had 12 seasons, in Buffalo, with double-digit sacks.

TWELVE!

What people might never even remember is the fact that he had another one of those seasons in Washington back in 2000.

It's bizarre to think of Smith in another uniform, but he actually played the final four seasons of his career in Washington.

And, to this day, he holds the all-time sack record with 200.0 over his illustrious career.

6. RB Jerome Bettis, Rams

The man who came to be known as "The Bus" did, in fact, start his career with the Rams. In fact, he spent his first three seasons with them, before a contract dispute led to Jerome Bettis getting dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And, as they say, the rest is history.

Bettis would go on to earn six total Pro Bowls and a pair of All-Pro nods. He'd help the Steelers win Super Bowl XL and eventually get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Bus piled up 13,662 rushing yards and 93 touchdowns over his career.

5. DE Reggie White, Panthers

Another great nickname -- "The Minister of Defense" -- and a man who, like Bruce Smith, made a living out of giving quarterbacks nightmares.

Reggie White tormented quarterbacks for years, bulldozing his way to 198.0 career sacks. 124.0 of them came with the Philadelphia Eagles while 68.5 came with the Green Bay Packers.

So, where'd the other 5.5 come from?

Oddly enough, it was in Carolina. It's hard to remember, now, but White spent his final year with the Panthers in 2000.

Like Bruce Smith, White's résumé is one that will rest above the majority forever. He went to 13 Pro Bowls, earned eight All-Pro selections, was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice and won a Super Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. DB Deion Sanders, Ravens

What do you know, another iconic nickname.

Deion "Primetime" Sanders was a truly special athlete, spending most of his time with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys with another elite, lone season sandwiched between with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sanders would make eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams while winning a Super Bowl and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

But, after he originally retired back in 2000 -- playing one season in Washington -- he decided to come back to the game four years later, signing with the Baltimore Ravens and appearing in 25 games over two seasons.

Sanders accumulated 53 career interceptions, returning nine of them for scores. He was also lethal on returns, totaling nine return touchdowns between punt and kick over his time in the league.

Sanders would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

3. WR Randy Moss, Titans and 49ers

Another Minnesota Vikings icon makes the list as Randy Moss spent the first seven years of his career in purple and gold. Bursting onto the scene as a rookie, Moss led the NFL in touchdowns with 17 that first season.

He'd go on to lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns a total of five times, earning six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro honors. Moss' greatest season came with New England when he set the all-time single-season receiving touchdown record with 23 back in 2007.

Some may not recall Moss appearing in eight games with the Titans back in 2010 before he'd go on to retire as a Viking.

But then, he came out of retirement to play for San Francisco in 2012.

Moss would go on to play in Super Bowl XLVII for the 49ers where he caught two of five targets for 41 yards, but ultimately, came up short in his last opportunity to win a ring.

2. RB Emmitt Smith, Cardinals

As we move into the top two, of course we've got to talk about arguably the greatest to every do it at a pair of positions, starting with Emmitt Smith -- a Dallas Cowboys man, myth and legend.

When Smith passed Walter Payton to become the league's all-time leading rusher, he officially etched his name atop a list that may never see another running back take that spot.

Smith is a 3-time Super Bowl Champion with the Cowboys, adding eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pros while also winning an NFL MVP. He not only has the most rushing yards of all-time, but is first in attempts, rushing touchdowns and rushing first downs.

"Legend" doesn't even feel like it's enough. He did everything he could possibly do in Dallas.

But, when Smith left the Cowboys, that wasn't the end of his career.

Smith played the final two years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, still rushing for over 1,100 yards between those seasons.

San Francisco 49ers former wide receiver Jerry Rice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. WR Jerry Rice, Broncos and Seahawks

The G.O.A.T.

From catching bricks as a kid to catching everything that came his way in the NFL, Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game.

How good, and for how long, was Rice?

He's atop the NFL's all-time receiving list with 22,895 yards. The second-closest is Larry Fitzgerald with 17,492 yards.

So, Rice is only 5,500 yards ahead of the next-closest receiver. Not by much.

The San Francisco 49ers great spent 16 years with the team before going on to play four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. But, during his last year in the league, with Oakland, the Raiders traded him to the Seattle Seahawks.

That 2004 season would see Rice finish with 30 receptions for 429 yards and three scores.

No one remembers that for good reason. We're talking about a guy you first think of when you see a 49ers logo; a guy who's no. 1 all-time not only in yards, but targets, receptions, touchdowns and first downs.