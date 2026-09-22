4 buy-low fantasy football trade candidates to pounce on after two weeks

Trading after Week 1 is a terrible decision, but now that we have two weeks of stats to consider, it is finally time for me to pontificate about my theories of fantasy football trading on the internet. I've been waiting for this moment for all my life.

Trading in fantasy football is, honestly, a massively overrated part of winning your league. If you're in a competitive league where everyone knows what they're doing and no one is a football neophyte waiting to be fleeced, I firmly believe you could win your championship by just setting your lineup each week and picking people up off waivers. The numbers don't lie, and you're never going to get more for your players than they're actually worth; if you trade too much, you will eventually have to take bigger and bigger risks to improve.

Trading in fantasy football is art, science and people management

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The "endowment effect" is an observed psychological phenomenon where humans are far more likely to keep something that they already have than trade it for something of equal or arbitrary value. You're not going to pry Bijan Robinson from someone for two bench wide receivers and a flex — when you're trading four quarters for a dollar, people usually want the dollar.

Another thing: if there is someone in your league who has no idea what they're doing and can be easily scammed for their best players ... just don't be that guy. Sure, you'll probably win your league, my league has been won in previous years by people doing that (to people who are no longer in the league), but that's like using glitches and bugs to beat a video game. You will be left feeling hollow and unaccomplished. If you're a shark, don't try to cheat someone who's trying to get into fantasy football. If you're worried you are this "easily scammable person"? Literally just never trade. Don't do it. You have a much better chance of winning your league as a beginner if you never trade anyone.

Now onto "buy lows," a horrifically misunderstood term for players that do not actually exist and pretends fantasy football is the stock market. It's not; stocks can be "buy low" because they have liquid value that can be exchanged instantly for cash, but you can't just exchange Tucker Kraft for a one-time sum of 12 fantasy points. Trying to trade for other players is much more like buying art. The value is only what the value is to the person that currently has it — unless your league has an independent appraiser (I'm available by the way), you're going to have to deal with some absurd value propositions. When I say "buy low," I really just mean "buy," because you're going to have to give up something to get something. Arguably, you should "overpay" for these "buy lows," because if I'm right about them, it won't be an overpay in the end.

Now that we have a 500-word understanding of how fantasy football trading works, time to finally tell you who to trade. Have you waited long enough? Are you still here? Really? Why? Ok, no more jokes: here's who to buy low on.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To say that the 2026 Colston Loveland experience has been a disappointment would be to say that I like chocolate cookies; that Golden Retriever puppies are cute, or that getting sprayed by a skunk sucks. No duh.

Loveland has 1.3 total fantasy points in 2026, after a donut in Week 1 and one catch for three yards in the monsoon of Week 2. I was wary of Loveland at price in drafts, but I still loved him as an asset in a vacuum — he should be on the field all the time, and figures to see the majority of targets at the position in an epic passing offense. DJ Moore was gone, and everything was set up for Loveland ... and then it just sucked.

Loveland is the perfect example of why "buy lows" aren't real; you're not going to get him for nothing, since the manager who has him probably spent their fourth or fifth round pick on him. You'll probably have to give up more than you want to for a player with one measly point through two weeks, but here's the thing about Loveland: this is just a blip. There is no way that this will keep up, and tight ends can sometimes just get scripted out of a game — he played in a total blowout and in a rain storm. I think, over time, Loveland will be better. If you can get a good price on him now, send it.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is the world's most famous boom-or-bust fantasy wide receiver. He's not the first, but he is probably the most talented of the super speedsters who feel like they're always one go route away from a 15-fantasy-point 80-yard touchdown. But I'm not going front: having Jameson Williams on your fantasy football team will drive you absolutely crazy.

You'll wonder where he is half the time. It's the third quarter already? How does he not have a catch? Is he even on the field? What is going on!? So far, 2026 ha been that, with 6.9 average points over two high-scoring weeks for the Lions. You're probably going nuts.

What I'll always say about Williams, though, is he has value to those that can stomach the experience. He got serious volume in the Lions offense last year, and is getting good volume this year as well. He's not Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jahmyr Gibbs, but he is, on the aggregate, going to produce for you. It just might make you crazy ... but maybe it has already made someone else crazy and you can pounce for major value. Think on it.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

New England Patriots offense player Rhamondre Stevenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're actually so back. It took two weeks, and we're already doing the "should the Patriots bench Rhamondre Stevenson for TreVeyon Henderson?" conversation. He fumbled again in Week 2, and the calls are very much out for the Pats to move on. Here's where I'm at: I don't care, because the Patriots simply won't bench him.

I was at the Patriots/Steelers game on Sunday, and I promise you I have seen every snap of Henderson's career: he is not as good as national media would like you to believe he is. He struggles to pass block to the point where they won't have him out there in that situation, and can't really get through the tackles whatsoever. He's an absolute burner, sure, but Stevenson is going to get early down, goal line, and passing down carries ... also known as the valuable ones.

I bet the person who drafted Stevenson vaguely understands this, but if they don't, go see if you can acquire Rhamondre for a bag of potato chips and a crisp high five. It will be very, very worth it in this running back hellscape we call 2026.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buy lows are most prevalent on teams having an absolutely nightmarish season, and you bet your brisket that no one is having a worse time than the Los Angeles Chargers right now. The offense is broken, they lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, and now are staring down a schedule so hard the phrase "0-9" is staring everyone in the face.

Quentin Johnston, meanwhile, has done absolutely nothing this season. He has three total catches on 11 targets ... which is terrible, but I don't see any world in which the Chargers do not pass, pass and pass more in their upcoming weeks. Johnston wasn't really being drafted as an elite player anyhow, so this is like a "buy lower" type situation; you might be able to trade, like, the Chiefs Defense for this guy right now. You wouldn't have to bet too much on Johnston being good later this season, and if he is good? Free money.