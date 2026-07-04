4 Chiefs who aren't as safe as they think heading into training camp

The health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not the only storyline Kansas City Chiefs fans should be watching as the preseason rolls along. Quite a few spots on the team's two-deep are up for grabs heading into the regular season, and not every big name on the Kansas City roster should feel comfortable with their playing time as Week 1 approaches.

GM Brett Veach and his staff know the pressure is on to maximize this roster for a deep playoff run after a disappointing 2025 campaign. That's why the team spent big money on players like Kenneth Walker III in free agency. The franchise also spent serious draft capital to upgrade their defense by nabbing Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods in Round 1 of the draft.

Those players should feel good about their roles. The following four players should be losing sleep over just how much playing time they'll get in 2026.

Justin Fields needs to be looking over his shoulder

Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp | Aaron M. Sprecher/GettyImages

Justin Fields will enter the preseason as the prohibitive favorite to be Kansas City's backup quarterback, and maybe even start Week 1. His running ability will give head coach Andy Reid the ability to add some wrinkles to his offense while Mahomes is on the sidelines.

The presence of seventh-round pick Garrett Nussmeier should give Fields cause for concern, though. His draft stock plummeted during his final season at LSU, but some of that can be chalked up to some troubling injuries. If he's healthy, he's got the ability to be a quality point guard for an NFL offense.

Fields would need to fall flat on his face during the preseason to lose his spot on the depth chart, but the Chiefs might go with Nussmeier if they feel he's a better fit for their offense. Both signal callers should get plenty of snaps in August.

The Chiefs drafted R Mason Thomas to put heat on George Karlaftis

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The Chiefs knew they needed to add juice up front on defense to compete for a Super Bowl next season. Interestingly, acquiring R Mason Thomas in Round 2 has managed to fly under the radar for Kansas City.

The former Oklahoma star will compete with George Karlaftis for snaps at defensive end. Thomas won't beat out the incumbent as a run defender, but his pure speed could see him eating into Karlaftis' snap count on obvious passing downs.

The hope in Kansas City is that Karlaftis will continue to develop and become an elite, complete edge rusher. If he doesn't, Thomas might find his way into a bigger role than many fans might expect.

Peter Woods is coming for Chris Jones' job

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

There's no denying that Chris Jones' play slipped dramatically in 2025. His PFF grade of 70.5 was only good enough to be the 28th-ranked defensive tackle in the NFL. He is still a good player when engaged, but he's no longer an elite option for the Chiefs' front.

Jones' questionable effort is a big reason why the Chiefs spent a first rounder on Peter Woods. He didn't play up to expectations for Clemson last year, but there's no question about Woods' athletic gifts. Kansas City's front office is counting on their coaching staff to help the light bulb come on for the young defender.

The Chiefs will hope that Woods can inspire a renaissance of sorts for Jones, but the two should split snaps at defensive tackle. Jones needs to play with a higher motor if he wants to extend his stay in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce is nearing the end of his Chiefs' career

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Travis Kelce remains a productive tight end for the Chiefs, but he's no longer the transcendant weapon he was in his prime. That opens the door for another player at his position to emerge as a potential star in 2026.

Noah Gray could be the guy to turn the team's tight end position into more of a timeshare. The former Duke standout lacks the ceiling that made Kelce so special, but he's a big-bodied target that could appeal to Mahomes on intermediate throws. If he can stretch the field more than Kelce, he might turn into an underrated contributor for Reid's aerial attack.