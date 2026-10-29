4 Cowboys trade targets for Jerry Jones to pull off one last magic trick

Whatever move Jerry Jones has up his sleeve, it has to be calculated. Because Dallas doesn’t have a lot of draft capital, any “magic tricks” will probably require some future picks as well as a player swap. Unfortunately, Dallas can’t take any risks either with their next move. The move they need to make is adding a pass rusher; the question is who? If Jones has a Hail Mary offer ready to throw around, these are the four players that should be on his target list.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan continues to say he would make another significant move to improve the defensive roster, but he believes it’s unlikely they’ll find the trade partner.



“It’s unlikely we’ll get the opportunity from the outside coming in, but if it’s there,… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 27, 2026

EDGE Josh Sweat

The Cowboys have been linked to Josh Sweat for some time now. Truthfully, just about any big-name pass rusher has had some rumor connecting them to Dallas; that’s just the state of this defense right about now. Sweat makes a lot of sense, though, because they need to improve the defensive line and Sweat’s probably the most affordable. The Cowboys would probably have to offload one of their pass rushers like Rashan Gary as part of the deal because they don’t have the draft capital they had to start the year.

Whatever needs to get the deal done, the Cowboys have to consider it. This was a season where just about everybody had high expectations for them and they’ve fallen short of them. Adding Sweat would give them the defensive line needed to actually take down the heavyweights in the NFC.

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is right up Jerry Jones’ alley. He loves young players to invest in, and Tuipulotu fits the bill. The Los Angeles Chargers would probably lean toward keeping him over Khalil Mack, though if a player swap is part of this deal, I could see them being interested in getting a deal done. Tuipulotu hasn’t been a popular name in the trade market, but he’s a player that could give Los Angeles a decent return in draft capital while also being a high-ceiling pass rusher to invest in. The only reason I could see Dallas opting not to go after Tuipulotu is because he isn’t quite in that high-end category, which is probably what Dallas is looking for.

The Cowboys can’t keep banking on potential. The NFC East is up for grabs and if they want to capitalize on a volatile division, they have to make certified moves. This very much feels like a move Jones would make and it feels like it could pay off, even if it doesn’t save their 2026 season.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) closes in on New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Alex Herbig and obviously are still enjoying what T.J. Watt is bringing to the defensive line, which is exactly why Alex Highsmith might be the perfect player to go after. Highsmith has just 13 tackles and three sacks this year, but being the primary pass rusher could very well suit him in Dallas. Highsmith has been a solid producer for the Steelers and the perfect complement to Watt. This would be a sneaky move for Dallas and wouldn’t be their top priority.

If Jones and this Cowboys front office is going to make a hail mary trade, it’s going to be for a pass rusher and it’s going to be one that’s affordable and still has some potential to pay off this year and in the future. The Cowboys don’t have a lot of draft capital to work with, which is why going all in on this season is paramount. Highsmith is the type of player that could ignite this defense.

EDGE Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the passer in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, the Cowboys have to consider every player on the trade market as a possible player to trade for, including Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders probably don’t need to keep Crosby, but I could see why they would decide to retain him this season. The Cowboys would have to part ways with either Malachi Lawrence or potentially Rashan Gary and a future first-round pick to get the deal done. This is an expensive move, but it’s one that would pay off both immediately and long-term.

Like Josh Sweat, this is the move the shows you’re serious about contending this year. Crosby has just two sacks this year and a forced fumble, so maybe that deteriorates his value a bit, but it will still be a costly move. The Cowboys have to decide how important winning this year is. Going after Crosby means they’re banking on him being a cornerstone in this offense for quite a few years.