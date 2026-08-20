4 Saints wide receiver moves that are a better idea than signing Chase Claypool

The New Orleans Saints are feeling the urgency to get receiver help for Tyler Shough. Jordyn Tyson suffered a hamstring injury that could potentially sideline him for two months. The Saints are so desperate of finding help for this offense they invited Chase Claypool for a workout; Chase Claypool. If he’s on the table then the Saints have to think about spending a little bit more to get a much better option. Claypool hasn’t played a snap since 2023, hasn’t had at least 100 receiving yards on a team since 2022 and honestly, has been irrelevant since his second season in the NFL.

Here’s who the Saints should be targeting if they’re serious about moving forward as contenders. Signing Claypool is a regression in the worst way and simply makes them more of a joke than anything.

Kayshon Boutte

Kayshon Boutte is a name that has been floated around a lot and it’s not because he’s that good, it’s rather he is buried on the depth chart on a team that doesn’t really need him. Any team that needs a receiver shouldn’t waste time on other players, especially ones like Chase Claypool, when Boutte is a better option. This is a contract year for him so he has a better chance of having the best season of his career than he does being a flop. The Saints need receiver depth and Boutte is a safe option.

Tyson’s injury could have him miss roughly the first two months of the season. The Saints have to be urgent but they don’t need a big swing. They need a reliable player and Boutte would be just that. Claypool is not.

Keon Coleman

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Keon Coleman is dealing with a sprained foot and could be sidelined the rest of the preseason, the New Orleans Saints have to consider trading for him. He could potentially be a roster cut as his first two seasons have been very disappointing. I’m not saying it’s a guarantee that he doesn’t make the roster, but his injury doesn’t help him. The Saints have to consider Coleman as an option. He could use a refresh and New Orleans needs the depth.

Chris Olave is their No. 1 guy, they don’t have the pressure they feel they need to get immediate depth while Tyson is out. That’s also why Coleman makes a lot of sense. He can give them some immediate help, but it won’t feel like a crazy reach because at this point, unless he has a breakout season, he’s a depth receiver at best.

Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens have some good receiver depth, believe it or not. They landed Elijah Sarratt and Ja’Kobi Lane in April, via the NFL Draft and just gave Zay Flowers a massive extension. As good as Bateman is, he seems like the odd one out, if it came down to it. Other than the 2024 season, he just hasn’t really been more than a role player. That’s why the Saints could find a way to use him and hope he picks up enough during Tyson’s absence.

If Claypool is on the table, the Saints have to consider trading for a better option. They don’t need to be cheap, especially when you consider that the NFC South is honestly wide open. Whomever they land as immediate help isn’t really a long term option and realistically they just need them to fill in. Olave is good enough to carry this offense, whoever they add in the interim is simply another weapon for Tyler Shough. Take into account that Alvin Kamara can be used as a slot receiver and perimeter weapon too.

Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jeudy is a last option, but a viable one, technically speaking. The Cleveland Browns have put themselves in a position to swiftly move on from Jeudy. With Denzel Boston and KC Concepion as the new hotshot receivers on this team, Jeudy is the odd one out. With his problems dropping the ball and simply looking unenthusiastic in Cleveland, now would be the best time to offload him. Could he really benefit from a new environment? That’s still up for debate. But it worked for one season when he landed in Cleveland from Denver.

New Orleans should not prioritize Jeudy by any means. He’s a better option than Claypool, believe it or not. The Saints don’t need a primary provider for this offense, they just need someone to give Olave some help. At the very least, Jeudy should be able to do that.