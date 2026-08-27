49ers vs. Raiders box score: Live match and player stats for the NFL preseason

Fernando Mendoza will get his final taste of the NFL preseason on Thursday night as he and the Las Vegas Raiders play host to the San Francisco 49ers. All accounts indicate that Mendoza still won't be the starter for the Raiders in Week 1, but he can continue to expedite the timeline of when he takes over for Kirk Cousins as QB1 with another strong preseason outing. However, the 49ers have plenty to keep their eyes on, especially with the litany of injuries the team has suffered. We've already seen rookie De'Zhaun Stribling show out through the first two exhibition contests, but there are other players who we'll see who can provide serviceable depth for this club.

This 49ers vs. Raiders matchup is the last chance for many players to either stake claim to a roster spot or just simply move themselves more solidly up the depth chart. While the score only matters but so much in the preseason, the stats absolutely have something to say. Fans can keep up with live play-by-play, player and game stats and more in this game on Thursday night below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: 49ers vs. Raiders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary