49ers vs. Rams live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Australia Game

The NFL's first-ever game in Australia will kick off from Melbourne on Thursday night with a big-time NFC West clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. It's been a fascinating week leading up to the game, namely with the vastly different travel schedules for the two teams leading up to this game. But now we get to see them on the field as Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett and the Rams try to get an early leg up on Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and the Rams in this game, even if there a long way from home.

With the Rams installed as the Super Bowl favorite entering the season and the 49ers' history, this is a massive clash between contenders. It's also going to be an important game for fantasy managers who will have a keen eye on the game. That means that NFL fans are going to want to keep a close eye on the player and game stats throughout the contest, which is where we're coming in for the assist. Follow along with all of the live stats and tracking below through 49ers-Rams on Thursday night.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: 49ers vs. Rams player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary