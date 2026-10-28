6 NFL quarterbacks who are destined to lose their starting jobs

Being a starting quarterback isn't for everyone. Whether it's a journeyman QB who is running out of rope or a high draft pick who is falling short of expectations, there are plenty of paths to bad quarterback play.

There's nothing wrong with being a backup quarterback. In fact, it may be one of the best jobs in sports: You can make millions without ever taking a snap. And if you are thrust into a big spot, good play in a small sample size can net serious financial returns.

There are several quarterbacks in the NFL who are starting right now that are already down this backup path. They may keep their jobs the rest of the season, but it's clear that these five starting quarterbacks shouldn't be starters beyond the 2026 campaign.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Jacoby Brissett somehow negotiated a pay raise for himself this season, and good for him. It should be the last time Brissett receives starting quarterback money, as there isn't a feasible path to him starting again in the NFL.

Brissett certainly still has a place in the league as a veteran backup who can help grow a young starting quarterback. That could very well come in Arizona with the Cardinals potentially targeting a QB in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. But it would be foolish if any team intentionally enters the 2027 season with Brissett as the starter.

It's not like the game-managing QB has been awful, either. Brissett has completed 64.9% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's posted his best QBR (53.6) as a starter since the 2022 season. It hasn't been awful, but this is the ceiling. That's not exciting for a starting QB.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Daniel Jones' resurgence as a legitimate starting quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts took everyone by surprise. As great as he was last season, though, it's clear that the torn ACL he suffered is limiting his impact as a mobile quarterback. As such, his flaws as a passer are being exposed.

Jones has the second-worst QBR in the sport, only ahead of Justin Herbert. It's not like Jones has the same disastrous situation Herbert has, either, as he has decent enough passing weapons with a solid offensive line and a top-tier running back.

Jones was a product of his environment last season, and it's looking more and more like a mirage instead of a reinvention. Maybe it would have been different if Jones didn't tear his ACL, but that's not the reality we live in.

The Colts can cut Jones ahead of the 2027 season and save more than $11 million in cap space; it would just come with a $35.2 million dead cap hit. Carlie Irsay-Gordon's urgency makes cutting Jones a real possibility before 2027.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns v Tennessee Titans | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

It's never good when a team spends the first-overall pick on a quarterback and he clearly doesn't have it. That's the situation the Tennessee Titans find themselves in less than two full years after taking Cam Ward No. 1.

To be fair to the Titans, this isn't all that surprising. Ward was the No. 1 pick in what was a bad quarterback class with no other options at No. 1. Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough were the next two quarterbacks taken, and while both players have potential, neither was a real option at No. 1.

Ward simply hasn't been starting material in his two seasons with the Titans, and there haven't been any flashes to go off of. Sure, Ward doesn't have the best situation around him, but he's done nothing to elevate the offense in any way.

The Titans are heading toward a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and should have a shot at a top quarterback prospect. Ignoring the need at QB just because Ward was the No. 1 pick two years ago would be a terrible example of the sunk-cost fallacy.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The Denver Broncos are winning in spite of Bo Nix this season. Sean Payton has the rest of the roster humming, as a stout defense and solid run game is making up for the mediocre quarterback play that's happening under Nix's watch. Denver won't make any changes right now as the team wins games, but the Broncos need to take a real look in the mirror after the 2026 season.

There will come a moment when the bill is due for Nix and the Broncos: A moment when Denver reaches its proverbial ceiling because of the disadvantage at quarterback. A time when the Broncos need Nix to come through in a big spot he will be incapable of coming through in.

Nix was named the most overrated player in the NFL in our preseason survey and he's done nothing to prove that wrong this season. Nix is 26th in QBR this season and is one of just three quarterbacks with 200 passing attempts and fewer than 200 yards per game this season. Ward and Jones are the other two.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Tennessee Titans | Justin Ford/GettyImages

The Cleveland Browns won't move off Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback this season because, well, the team is somehow winning games. Watson has made a habit out of being terrible for 90% of the game, only to lead the Browns down the field on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland has definitely exceeded expectations this season but that shouldn't change Watson's future in the league. Bad quarterback play masked by a few game-winning drives does not remove all the baggage surrounding Watson heading into this season.

Watson ranks 27th among starters in QBR. The Browns' wins consist of two wins against the NFC South, one win against the AFC South, the Baltimore Ravens without Lamar Jackson and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, where anything can happen.

Cleveland's schedule doesn't get much harder, either, so there's a real chance the Browns find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot. That doesn't change the fact that Watson is not a starting-caliber quarterback, and the Browns better keep themselves from falling into the same trap they did years ago.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

NFL: OCT 25 Dolphins at Jets | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Three serviceable starts across two seasons for the Green Bay Packers was enough for the Miami Dolphins to give Malik Willis a contract he had no business receiving. Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract, making him a more expensive player than Christian McCaffrey.

Look, the Dolphins had to spend money to get to the salary-cap floor as the team barrels toward a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. With so much dead money on the books, this season was clearly a transition year for the Dolphins and it made sense to take a shot on Willis. Willis was either going to be an absolute steal or get the Dolphins to where they need to be anyway: a top-three pick in the draft.

The latter is almost certainly going to happen with Miami owning a 1-5 record to this point. Willis has completed only 57.6% of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Two of those touchdowns came in Miami's Week 7 win over the New York Jets.

Miami can't really get out of Willis' contract next season, so expect him to still be on the Dolphins. But he will almost certainly trade his helmet for a clipboard as he backs up whoever the Dolphins draft in the first round.