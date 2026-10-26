Will the Miami Dolphins win another game? Ranking their 5 best chances remaining

There is one winless team left in the NFL — and against all odds, it's not the Miami Dolphins. No team entered the season with lower expectations. Miami has not done much to raise the bar, but a 28-25 victory over the division-rival New York Jets on Sunday was a step in the right direction. Miami put up 360 yards of offense and dominated time of possession. Malik Willis, their offseason splurge at QB, completed an efficient 14-of-21 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins did not turn it over once.

It's a pleasant development all around. This is by far the most "real" Miami has looked, at least offensively. Granted it came against the two-win Jets, but New York has looked better than a lot of two-win teams this season. You can almost call this a good win, at least circumstantially. The question now becomes, can the Dolphins win a second game this season? Let's try to chart out their best opportunities.

5. Week 11 at Buffalo Bills

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The remaining schedule does zero favors to Miami. There are three sub-.500 teams spread across the next 11 weeks of football, which means the Dolphins will only be slight underdogs — as opposed to David vs. Goliath underdogs — a handful of times to rest of the way.

That said, division matchups can always get wonky and the Buffalo Bills happen to be the third-worst defense in the NFL right now. The Dolphins host the Bills in Week 17, but there's a good chance Buffalo is scrapping for seeding that late in the campaign. A Week 11 home game feels like a more plausible trap for the Bills.

Buffalo's defense is a hot mess, but the Bills are also comfortably the best offense in the NFL, with an MVP frontrunner in Josh Allen. Can the Dolphins win a shootout with the most productive offense in football? Probably not, to be honest. If there was ever a Super Bowl contender built to flub a random midseason showdown against their worst division rival, however, it'd be the Bills.

4. Week 13 at Denver Broncos

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The Bills or the Denver Broncos, whom the Dolphins visit a couple weeks later. Denver is kind of the inverse of Buffalo; the Broncos are a stout defense with a strong team floor, but the offense is a joke. You could pitch me an argument that Denver would be better off with Malik Willis under center than Bo Nix. I'd listen.

The Broncos defense probably swallows this fledgling Dolphins offense whole, in all honesty. Miami's O-line is a disaster, so Willis will probably spend this game under constant duress. Willis has not been particularly accurate or consistent this season and the Broncos pounce on mistakes. If the Broncos can't move the football either, however, all it takes is a flash play or two from Miami to eke out the upset. Denver is up there with the 6-0 (but historically unviable) Vikings as one of the least believeable contenders in the NFL right now.

3. Week 12 vs. New York Jets

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The Jets are better than you'd expect based on everything their résumé tells you, but Sunday was the proof of concept here. New York still isn't that great at the end of the day and Miami already beat them in East Rutherford. A home game, in front of that [redacted] Dolphins crowd, could produce an even better result.

On the other hand, New York has a lot to play for despite their record — Aaron Glenn is coaching for his job — and the Jets will view this as a revenge game. Common wisdom tells us New York does not want to be the team that loses to these Dolphins twice in the same season, so that's why the Jets don't rank higher.

2. Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

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New question: will the Los Angeles Chargers win a football game this season?

L.A. came into the year with Super Bowl buzz after hiring Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, but that partnership has quickly soured. Justin Herbert either looks either asleep at the wheel or all too aware of the carnage he's experiencing on a weekly basis. The Chargers are on bye this week. No team has ever needed a bye week more than these Chargers.

Los Angeles still, on paper, is a much better team than Miami. And, god forbid, if the Chargers are still trying to eschew embarrassment come Week 16, you know Miami will be triple-circled on the schedule as a "do not embarrass yourself" game. That said, there's a good chance the Chargers' season is well and truly cooked by Week 16. If Los Angeles ends up traveling to South Beach with nothing to play for, carrying 15 weeks of wear and tear, that's a prime opportunity for Miami to bolster its win total.

1. Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts

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The Indianapolis Colts honestly played the first-place Vikings as well as one could reasonably expect this Sunday, given the circumstances. Indy has already fired its GM and head coach Shane Steichen is next in line. That said, Indianapolis did not play the Vikings well. The offense collapsed under the relentless pressure of an elite Minnesota defense. Daniel Jones is walking on eggshells with precious few receivers he can feel good about. The Danny Dimes rennaissance of 2025 is distant in the rearview mirror.

This matchup happens to fall on Nov. 15, meaning it will be the Colts' first game after the trade deadline. Given the direction of that franchise, Indianapolis could sell off several major pieces the week before hosting Miami. Names like Jonathan Taylor and DeForest Buckner are hot in the rumor mill. The Dolphins will probably be deadline sellers, too, but Indianapolis has a lot more talent to hemorrhage than Miami does. The Dolphins truly cannot get much worse.

If the Colts limp into Week 10 with a completely overturned depth chart and a coaching staff midway through its own funeral procession, the Dolphins can absolutely sneak away with a dub.