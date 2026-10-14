A.J. Brown could return at the perfect time for Drake Maye and the Patriots

Drake Maye seems to have found his rhythm again and the New England Patriots are breathing a massive sigh of relief. They can probably start to feel excited again considering Maye's top target, A.J. Brown, looks to be on track to return from a high ankle sprain.

"There's a chance [A.J. Brown] could be back as soon as this week."@AdamSchefter gives a potential timeline for A.J. Brown's return from injury. pic.twitter.com/zoUea8gpQJ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 12, 2026

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the three-time Pro Bowler "could be back as soon as this week" after spending the last four weeks on injured reserve. In that span, New England went 3-1 with Maye tossing for 1,050 yards and seven touchdowns — the bulk of that total coming in the last two contests.

Wideouts Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins did their best to pick up Brown's slack, but they can't keep up elite levels of production that that Brown was traded for this past offseason. Maye seems to have gotten his mojo back, but he still needs a top target to prevent any slips back into his questionable form (seven interceptions in the first three games of the year).

Patriots and Drake Maye get A.J. Brown reinforcement right when they need it most

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting Brown back this week ahead of a date with the New York Jets seems to have come with a trade-off. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain of his own, apparently suffered during Sunday's 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That means starter Rhamondre Stevenson will be getting the lion's share of snaps but Maye will be without a checkdown option in the passing game.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels won't have to make any drastic play-calling changes, however, as he could get his primary downfield threat back in Brown. Maye is also the team's third-leading rusher with 161 yards and a score, so don't be surprised if Stevenson is getting more short tosses while the QB draw is employed a lot more in the redzone.

Doubs has also seemed to find his stride with the New England offense after signing a $68 million contract in the offseason. He reeled in 17 balls for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first three games of Brown's absence. That'll give McDaniels more versatility in the passing game, as defense will have to decide whether to key in on a newly healthy Brown or Doubs, who is finally proving his worth.

Don't be surprised if the Patriots continue on a hot streak after adding Brown to their ranks again. After the Jets, New England faces questionable defenses in the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers through the end of November. Reports of Maye's offensive demise may have been premature and exaggerated.