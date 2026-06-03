Aaron Donald teasing return to Rams isn't the flex Los Angeles thinks it is

The Los Angeles Rams want to make sure that as long as they’re healthy, they deliver a second Super Bowl to Los Angeles since 2021. That’s the type of offseason the Rams have had. One that’s been productive in addressing their biggest needs while giving themselves the best chance to compete in the NFC West. But the idea of bringing Aaron Donald back out of retirement, well, that feels like overkill, right?

Of course we’ve all wondered what the best defense compiled in the modern era of football would look like. Garrett and Donald on the defensive line at the same time just doesn’t seem fair. But truthfully, is it really a move the Rams should even entertain? Donald is the one that’s thrown the idea out, and the Rams haven’t necessarily said no. Adding Donald doesn’t make the Rams any better, but it does add even more pressure for them to win a championship.

Those are the types of expectations of putting together the best defense in the NFL, arguably of all time. Adding Donald means anything less than a championship, and it all wasn’t worth it.

Why adding Aaron Donald adds even more championship pressure on LA Rams

Remember when the Rams traded Jared Goff and what ultimately became the Detroit Lions’ new core for Matthew Stafford? The Rams went on to win a Super Bowl in Stafford’s first season. That’s the magnitude of this move. Anything less than a Super Bowl in year one feels like it wasn’t worth it. Adding Donald just makes it that much worse if they don’t win. They don’t need Donald. Truthfully, they didn’t need Garrett.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams getting Garrett is like the Golden State Warriors getting Kevin Durant. They had already won without Durant, but they wanted to prove they could take down LeBron again. The Rams are trying to prove they can take down Sam Darnold. If they need Donald and Garrett to do so, it isn’t necessarily the flex the Rams think it is. If they win, well, they were supposed to. If they lose, well, all that hype was for nothing.

LA Rams’ defense is already elite without Aaron Donald

The biggest knock to bringing back Donald is that they truly don’t need him. The Rams added Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the secondary (two major players that cover positional needs) and then upgraded from a breakout pass rusher to the best pass rusher in the NFL. What more could the Rams possibly want from this defense? They have turned to a young core on the defense and it’s worked out. They probably are still one of the top three teams in the NFC without Garrett.

Jared Verse is on pace to be one of the pass rushers in the NFL, if he can figure out how to complete sacks. Only Micah Parsons and Garrett have more pressures in the NFL since he was drafted in 2024. The Browns got a really good player, which is what it was going to take in any deal involving Garrett. The Rams defense got a makeover this offseason and adding Garrett just proves that one of the NFL’s best defenses got even better.

Bringing back Aaron Donald means stunting Braden Fiske’s growth

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donald is probably still in really good shape. But he’s not in football shape and there’s a difference. He’s 35 years old so expecting him to play at a really high level, two years removed from playing football, is a lot to ask. It also means you’re thwarting Braden Fiske’s development. Fiske has taken off since being drafted in the second round in 2024. Fiske had 8.5 sacks in his rookie season with two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.

Though his sack numbers dropped off in 2025, he still had three sacks and a fumble recovery. While that could open up Fiske if the Rams decide to play him with Donald instead of Poona Ford, that’s not a bad option. But bringing back 35 year old Donald and expecting him to play at a really high level is holding back Fiske in the process.

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