Aaron Rodgers is more dangerous to the Steelers than ever before

Old man Winter is coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aaron Rodgers looks ancient in the photo above. He's a man at the end of his rope, looking up at the scoreboard in Pittsburgh's blowout loss at home to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card round and wondering "how soon can I get out of tahn and join the Joe Rogan podcast as a permanent guest?"

Instead, Rodgers was swayed back to the Steelers, thanks in large part to his former head coach with the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy. We could debate the Steelers-McCarthy fit in a different article, but the 62-year-old is a Yinzer himself. A 22nd Rodgers season — his second in a Steelers uniform — got the McCarthy stamp of approval.

Remember that when watching Rodgers spew conspiracy theories all season about a pandemic most of us would rather forget. Remember it when what was left of Rodgers filter — resembling a Brita on its last legs cleaning bandaids out of the Monongahela — fails to lend patience to young players the Steelers will count on long after he's gone. And remember it when Rodgers, long past his prime, inevitably leads Pittsburgh to another mediocre season with peaks and valleys that resemble the landscape of this great city.

Aaron Rodgers is a distraction the Steelers cannot afford

I said it last season and I'll say it again. While Rodgers is the best quarterback the Steelers have had in the building since Ben Roethlisberger retired, he is not worth the headache. On Monday, Rodgers made a near-30 minute appearance on the Pat McAfee show and warned ESPN producers beforehand that he would not hold back. From there, it took Rodgers less than 10 seconds to invoke politics, health hysteria and curse out ESPN while gracing their airwaves. It was a masterclass of destruction, all the while his Steelers teammates looked on and laughed. This is your leader?

In making a charade of Steelers training camp, Rodgers isn't just spreading misinformation to millions of people on one of the most popular sports talk shows in the United States and Canada, he's also setting a bad example for his teammates. When camp starts, so too does preparation for a long season ahead. By making the early stages of training camp all about him, Rodgers has already proven what most of us knew when McCarthy begged him to come back in the first place — this final season isn't about the Steelers, but rather a personal revenge tour against the ghosts of seasons past.

Rodgers is living in his own fears and his past mistakes. Meanwhile, the Steelers have a season to play against a far tougher schedule than Rodgers was gifted in year one. He also has a better team around him, at least on paper. Were he to take Year 22 as seriously as his first two decades, the Steelers would have a reasonable case to win the AFC North for the second-straight year, or at least earn a Wild Card spot. But instead of discussing any of that, here I am writing about Rodgers, his lies and a failed COVID test from five years ago.

Steelers young QB room looks up to Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

Rodgers is the captain of misinformation, and in that sense he fits right in on a Steelers team that has little-to-no idea what comes after him. First it was Will Howard, who now may be on the outs in favor of Mason Rudolph (another questionable human being, at best) if he doesn't ball out in the preseason. Next it was Drew Allar, who the Steelers selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft to a mixed chorus of cheers and boos. Allar has shown flashes, but needs a lot of tutelage from someone like Rodgers.

What most fans fail to realize is that QB development isn't linear. Once a starter is named — and make no mistake, Rodgers will be just that — it is the job of the other quarterbacks on the roster to get that player ready for Week 1 and each game from that point forward. There are no sideshows, except for the ones Rodgers creates on his own.

What happened Monday afternoon is inexcusable, no matter the content of the interview itself. It sets a bad example for every other player on the 53-man roster and the other three QBs in the room working their asses off to make him better, instead of the other way around. Rodgers wants an apology five years too late. I'm happy to give him one. We're sorry the Steelers ever signed you.

More NFL news and analysis