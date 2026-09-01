After Keenan Allen's DUI arrest, where might Colts turn for WR help?

The Indianapolis Colts aren't publicly in the wide receiver market at the moment, but they may be if the NFL takes disciplinary action after Keenan Allen's drunk driving arrest on Sunday. The 34-year-old was released from county jail on Monday after he allegedly drove his vehicle while intoxicated and endangered another person in downtown Indianapolis.

#EXCLUSIVE: Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was just released from the Marion County Jail after his drunk driving arrest early Sunday morning in Downtown Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/u6KLfnHDBd — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) August 30, 2026

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, however, told reporters Tuesday any internal action will not involve Allen missing time on the field. He, and others close to Allen within the league such as quarterback Philip Rivers and head coach Shane Steichen, vouched for his character. Ballard labeled the arrest a rare mistake on Allen's part.

#Colts GM Chris Ballard on WR Keenan Allen's DUI arrest:



"Good people make mistakes. ... 14 years in the league and no issues." pic.twitter.com/ISrsBLBA9N — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2026

"I'm not going to comment on what happened, but what I'm going to tell you is good people make mistakes and he's a tremendous human being. Give him some grace," Ballard said in a press conference. "Fourteen years in the league and no issues. Decorated career, decorated teammate ... We feel good about who he is. Unequivocally feel good about who Keenan Allen is."

It's unclear if the league will feel the same way. It recently placed three high-profile players on the commissioner's exempt list in Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Terrion Arnold, which bans them from participating in practice or games until investigations into their conduct are completed. There is no indication the NFL will do the same for Allen yet.

Should he be placed on the list and forced to miss significant time, here are a few newly available options the Colts can turn to.

Sterling Shepard

New England Patriots v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

There's no doubt the former Oklahoma standout is in the twilight of his career. He never caught on as the top option he was drafted to develop into with the New York Giants, but he was a more than serviceable WR2. His 2022 and 2023 seasons can be viewed as blips in his overall production totals as he slipped into WR3 status toward the end of his Giants tenure and then over the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was cut from the Houston Texans after catching just two balls for seven yards this preseason.

Should Indianapolis find itself short a pass catcher at that veteran spot, Shepard would be a very viable replacement. He's good for a 350-yard ceiling and a handful of touchdowns that may come at crucial moments. Shepard also already has familiarity playing with quarterback Daniel Jones, as the two overlapped in New York from 2018-23. Jones may benefit from a friendly face who proved to understand his cadence and find elevated success with him under center.

Zay Jones

Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Another Houston cut, Jones is the definition of an NFL journeyman, but he's found moderate success along the way. His best campaign came in 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he posted 823 receiving yards on 82 catches including five touchdowns. Since then he's seen a serious drop in usage, but it can mostly be chalked up to being pushed down the depth chart by star rookies. In Jacksonvill he lost out to Brian Thomas Jr. arriving in 2024, and with the Arizona Cardinals it was Marvin Harrison Jr.

He'll never be added to an NFL roster to serve as anything more than a veteran depth piece, but that's what Indianapolis could use should it lose Allen to the commissioner's list. There isn't anyone out there who could match Allen's potential production, but a body to pull a defender away is better than nothing. Jones is used to being the complimentary asset so perhaps he'd find a short burst of usefulness in Indianapolis.

Jalin Hyatt

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

If the Colts want to go the younger, speedier direction, then the newly freed New York Giant may be the answer. It was apparent the former Tennessee product was misused by Big Blue and never given the opportunity to use his skills properly. Indianapolis has Alec Pierce as its top downfield threat, but Hyatt can take advantage of the open space left by the extra defender who will inevitably shift in the double team.

Hyatt's rookie season in 2023 saw him flash the exact potential he was drafted for with 373 yards. Then-head coach Brian Daboll was unduly influenced by bad quarterbacking when Hyatt got behind defenders deep in enemy territory and couldn't rein in a bad throw. He was rarely given a chance to see the field over the next two years which leaves him as a still uncovered gem for a franchise like Indianapolis to uncover and exploit.