He described a level of dedication that goes beyond typical game-day attendance, highlighting specific traditions and behaviors unique to the region.

A former NFL quarterback recently shared insights on what sets one fanbase apart from all others in professional sports.

Alex Smith knows what it takes to be different. He had to be during the peaks and valleys of his football career. The former No. 1 overall pick reimagined himself with the Kansas City Chiefs, going from draft bust to Pro Bowler under Andy Reid's wing. And then he did it again after suffering a devastating knee injury with the Washington Commanders, ultimately winning the 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. Along the way, he learned what makes Chiefs fans different.

"They're different. They're just different. That kind of support is unique in professional sports," Smith told Patrick Allen of Arrowhead Addict and FanSided while representing global health leader Abbott and Real Madrid's Abbot Dream Team program.

Smith grew up in San Diego and he started his NFL career in San Francisco, so he was familiar with the typical fair-weather fans that often populate the California sports scene. When he was traded to Kansas City in 2013, he learned that the Chiefs fanbase is the opposite of fair-weather.

Alex Smith credits Chiefs fans showing up early at Arrowhead Stadium

"Coming [to Kansas City] at a point where the Chiefs hadn't won a playoff game in like 29 years, it's not like the support ended because of those things. In fact, I feel like it mounted," Smith said.

Smith highlighted Red Fridays, dyed fountains and seeing every kid at school wearing their Chiefs jersey to school as hallmarks of the fandom in Kansas City. Then there was the stadium experience, which he was immersed in even as an early-arriving quarterback.

"Every stadium you go to, you get there, and they're empty. Not Arrowhead. You get there at 8 a.m. for a noon game, and it's packed," Smith said.

Chiefs fans have built their habits around supporting their team, and they're always turned to the max. That's true whether their team is coming off a 2-14 season, as they were when Smith arrived on the scene; presiding over a dynasty, as they've more recently enjoyed; or facing uncertainty around their star quarterback, as they're preparing for this season. They get to Arrowhead early because that's what support looks like for them. That consistency aligns with Smith's current messaging.

"Your habits are what make the biggest difference," Smith said.

In this case, Smith isn't talking about the habits that build a stellar fanbase, but rather the ones that build a stellar athlete. His partnership with Abbott and Real Madrid centers on that with the Abbott Dream Team program, helping young athletes gain access to elite training, nutrition and health resources.

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