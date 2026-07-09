Arch Manning should be praying these 4 NFL teams don't get the No. 1 pick

If 2027 is the year Arch Manning decides to enter the NFL Draft, fans should prepare themselves for more Eli Manning-like drama. It's clear the family gets what it wants when a child's career is at stake and considering which franchises are poised to be bad enough to earn a top pick next season, he should be weighing all options.

Speaking of those teams, there are at least four franchises the Texas quarterback should aim to avoid being selected by should he be the projected No. 1 overall pick next April. Let's identify them and explore why those situations are too dire for a Manning to try and fix.

Cleveland Browns

Browns head coach Todd Monken | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback purgatory. There's not much else to say here. Every passer since Tim Couch in 1999 has been an abject failure for the franchise unless they manage to escape a la Baker Mayfield. Deshaun Watson will be gone, but there's no sane player out there who wants to try and compete with the ego of Shedeur Sanders. For as good as Manning's talents are, there's just no way the Cleveland Browns are going to be in a position to set him up for success.

The only hope is the fact that the team owns two first-round picks next year and could theoretically find a franchise weapon for Manning whether via trade or in the draft. At the moment Cleveland's top wideout is Jerry Jeudy and unless KC Concepcion emerges with a breakout season as a rookie, there's a lot of slack tight end Harold Fannin Jr. would have to pick up. Best for Manning not to inherit the unrealistic expectations that come with playing on the shores of Lake Erie.

New York Jets

This team is desperately trying to tank to find a franchise QB. Oregon's Dante Moore seemingly returned to school for 2026 in order to avoid being taken second overall this past April by the New York Jets. If he's not the one stuck in the Big Apple next year, the team will be aiming for Manning. His prospects are bound to be doomed should he land here.

Garrett Wilson is a solid top receiver to have, but there's no way to know if Adonai Mitchell or Omar Cooper Jr. are going to pan out as additional options. Not to mention the Jets offensive line is atrocious. It's a matter of time before 2026 starter Geno Smith ends up either benched or carted off with a season-ending injury. New York media would also eat Manning alive if he failed to come close to or surpass his uncle Eli's legacy with the neighboring Giants. Manning's career would be over before it even began in New York.

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Where to begin here... The Arizona Cardinals are a poorly run organization that wasted Kyler Murray's potential and can't even seem to manage paying Jacoby Brissett a reasonable salary. This would be the equivalent of Eli trying to avoid the Chargers. Manning cannot allow himself to play for Arizona until there is serious organizational change.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is inching ever closer to draft bust status and running back Jeremiah Love isn't much of a consolation prize in the passing game. Tight end Trey McBride is the only worthwhile option in his projected progressions, which would leave him likely having to over-scramble, opening him up to injury potential nobody wants to think about. The desert is not the desired destination for Manning.

Miami Dolphins

While everyone loves living in Coral Gables, the Miami Dolphins are not in a position to offer Manning a bright future. This is another team attempting to tank as much as possible while pacing itself in a fire sale of assets. The offense is headlined by running back De'Von Achane and ... that's it. That's the list. Manning would also have to fight Malik Willis for the starting role should Miami feel a QB battle is the right course to take.

Why would Manning want to enter a situation where he'd unintentionally be the center of drama? Just look at Murray and J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota this summer or Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland last year. There isn't another team where he'd enter as the clear starter barring serious injury to or the departure of the original QB. Manning would likely be better served in a place where he must sit behind a veteran and develop before starting. Miami isn't going to be that place.

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