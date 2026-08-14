Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders player stats: Live match stats, box score, play-by-play and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, and it should be one of the marquee matchups. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, will make his Raiders debut, which everyone is ready and waiting for. Unfortunately, Carson Beck won't be playing in this game after a stellar Hall of Fame Game showing, which will rob us of a CFP National Championship Game rematch. However, we will still get to see the Cardinals debut of Jeremiyah Love, the running back who as Arizona's first-round pick in the draft.

Obviously, results in the NFL preseason mean next to nothing. However, with players like Mendoza, Love and several others trying to make headway on the Raiders and Cardinals depth charts, fans are wanting to see how they perform and what we can glean from that. We've got you covered, as you can follow along with us with the Cardinals vs. Raiders score, live player stats, play-by-play and everything you need to keep up with the action on Thursday night from Las Vegas.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Cardinals vs. Raiders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary