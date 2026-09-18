Ashton Jeanty and the 5 second-year NFL players breaking out right away

Second years are always interesting. The players that had breakout NFL rookie seasons have to prove it wasn’t a one off. Most times, teams adjust to how players succeeded in year one and force them to re-adjust, which often leads to “sophomore slumps”. This list of players from the 2025 NFL Draft, though, have a lot to prove in year two. These players had a breakout Week 1 and look to establish themselves as top performers this season. Here’s a look at the second year players that are already proving they are much better than they were in their rookie seasons.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty couldn’t have had a better start to the 2026 season. He rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries, helping the Las Vegas Raiders to a season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. What makes his start to the season so good is that he averaged 4.4 rushing yards. The NFL average in Week 1 was 4.4. If he keeps this pace up, he’ll prove why the Raiders took him in the top 10 last season.

No matter who the quarterback is between Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza, having a reliable running game is the key to success. Jeanty is proving this year, he’s going to be one of the best running backs in the NFL.

DT Mason Graham, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Graham was under a lot of criticism last season because he didn’t have, statistically, as good of a season as people expected considering he was a top five pick. He also shared a defensive line with Myles Garrett. This season, he’s the catalyst of that defensive line and made a statement against Jacksonville. He recorded a sack and five solo tackles in Week 1. The Browns’ defense needs someone to step up and Graham is proving he can be that player.

Jared Verse is going to grow into his role with Cleveland and turn into a reliable pass rusher, but he can’t do it by himself. Graham and Verse are going to be one of the better defensive-line tandems in the NFL. Not just because both have a lot of potential, but because Graham is proving he’s ready to take that leap this season after his big Week 1 performance.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matthew Golden needed a big second season. Green Bay extended Jaylen Reed and Christian Watson this offseason, meaning Golden could be on borrowed time if he didn’t prove to be a long term piece. Six catches for 95 yards fits the bill. Consistency is the most important trait of good NFL players so he’ll need to build on that. That said, it was a strong start to the year and a statement that he’s ready to prove his role.

The Packers have consistently turned out receiver talent. At one point they had more receivers than they knew that to do with them. Now they’ve eyed the players that are going to have the most impact on their offense. Golden seems to be one of those guys and if there’s one thing Jordan Love could benefit most from, it’s another perimeter weapon.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough got a lot of flak for his age as a rookie last year. He didn’t make his first NFL start until late in the season, but did enough to show Kellen Moore and the New Orleans front office staff he’s the future. Well they look like geniuses after Week 1 of the 2026 season. Though Shough threw two interceptions, he had over 360 passing yards and three touchdowns and nearly led the Saints to a comeback win over Detroit in Week 1.

The NFC South is wide open and with his big Week 1, Shough proved the Saints might be more a contender in that division than we gave them credit for to start the year. Every team in the NFC South went 0-1 in Week 1, but if there’s a team to believe in now, it’s the Saints. Shough is very much set for a breakout second season if he continues trending the way he is.

LB Demetrius Knight Jr., Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Demetrius Knight Jr. didn’t have an ideal rookie season so the fact that he has started as strong as he has this season is a great sign for this Cincinnati Bengals defense. They needed to find someone to quarterback the defense and Knight is showing he can be that player. This Bengals defense is young, but they have a lot of potential and Knight is a big part of that. He had seven tackles, including 5 solo tackles, and a fumble recovery in the win over Tampa Bay.

Knight’s rookie season was forgettable as he finished with a 40.2 Pro Football Focus grade, which was 56th out of 59 qualified NFL linebackers last year. In Week 1, he graded 57.2 which was 41st out of 71 qualified linebackers and a whopping 66.8 pass grade, which was ranked 24th. That’s something he and Cincinnati should be optimistic about.