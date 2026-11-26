Thanksgiving Day and NFL football are inextricable from one another, especially when it comes to the Detroit Lions. I love that the league has recently given the Lions divisional matchups for the holiday game and that gives us Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears coming to Ford Field on Thursday in a Week 12 clash. We know how lethal the Bears offense can be, no question, with Williams, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland, and the Lions defense might be ripe for the picking. However, the Chicago defense is much improved, but still may struggle to slow down Jahmyr GIbbs, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, among others. That could give us a high-scoring shootout, which is what NFL fans want to watch while they fill their bellies with turkey.

This is a fantasy football manager's dream, too, as the NFC North seems primed for high-scoring shootouts when the Vikings aren't involved, and the Bears and Lions are certainly part of that and appear primed to put up big numbers on Thanksgiving. You can follow along with all of the Bears vs. Lions player and game stats on Thursday afternoon with us with our trackers down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bears vs. Lions player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary