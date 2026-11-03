Bears vs. Seahawks live player stats, box score and match stats for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8

NFL fans couldn't ask for a better Monday Night Football matchup than two NFC contenders, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, duking it out in one of the league's best environments, Lumen Field. On one hand, since Caleb Williams' return from injury, Ben Johnson and the Bears have been absolutely cooking. D'Andre Swift has been a stud, while Luther Burden III has emerged as a potential WR1 in this offense. And this is a team that just went all-in trading for Jeffery Simmons as well, who's set for his debut in this game. As for the Seahawks, Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have been rolling, but they need to get the run game going, and the returns of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price should most definitely help. But it's all about Mike Macdonald's defense when you get down to it.

The chess match between Johnson and Macdonald may actually be the best matchup on Monday Night Football between the Bears and Seahawks, seeing which side can get the edge in this matchup. But there's also potential for fantasy football matchups to be decided in this game as well. And fans can follow along with all of the Bears vs. Seahawks player and game stats, as well as with live play-by-play updates, down below with us throughout the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bears vs. Seahawks player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary