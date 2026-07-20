Bengals finally battling the Ravens with a real home-field advantage for late-season clash

The matchup marks a shift in home-field advantage for the AFC North rivals, with the Bengals aiming to leverage their late-season primetime crowd.

The Cincinnati Bengals might finally get to turn the tables on their AFC North rivals in a late-season matchup this year. The team announced Monday it will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 for a primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football.

It had been the other way around over the last four years, with Baltimore getting the home-field advantage for a critical late-season tilt under the bright lights. Cincinnati went 1-3 in those matchup, but now the Bengals have an opportunity to enjoy the primetime benefit with their own fans.

Bengals take college football approach to late-season primetime battle with Ravens

Paycor Stadium will look like something out of the Big Ten when Baltimore and Cincinnati take to the field for their New Year's Eve bout. The Bengals announced that the matchup will be the first ever "White Bengal Stripe" game, combining its white jersey and helmet combo with the traditional "Stripe The Jungle" theme for stadium attire.

The Bengals will wear their white helmets on New Year’s Eve against the Ravens for the first ever White Bengal Stripe game.



White Bengal Stripe combines White Bengal and Stripe The Jungle to try to create a stadium-wide white and black tiger stripe effect. pic.twitter.com/poV1FLgkpj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2026

Fans in certain sections will be asked to wear either white or black so that the stadium is striped out like the players' helmets. It'll be like walking into a winter version of Death Valley at LSU for both attendees and television viewers.

Aesthetically, the game will be an immaculate environment, but it may also actually serve as a crucial advantage for the Bengals should they be on the edge of playoff contention or locked in a division title race with the Ravens. Both are extremely likely, considering that the Pittsburgh Steelers are poised for another mediocre campaign with Aaron Rodgers, Baltimore is starting over with new head coach Jesse Minter, Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is expected to be fully healthy and the Cleveland Browns are ... well, the Browns.

Baltimore typically got the benefit of its primetime games, going 11-2 in such contests from 2022-24. However, the trend may be reversing, as the Ravens went just 2-5 in those spots last season. Cincinnati's decision to go full-throttle on crowd hype at a potentially critical juncture in the year was clearly aimed at taking advantage of the rare occasion that the Bengals got to host a late-season night game against a pivotal opponent.

Now, of course, given how late in the season this contest is, there's a real possibility neither the Bengals nor the Ravens will be in playoff contention and the game gets added to the long list of pointless Thursday Night Football matchups. It's unlikely, but it would be just the luck of NFL fans who have been begging for meaningful football on that day of the week.

Whichever scenario emerges, we're going to be treated to one of the best looking games of the season. The ball is Baltimore's half to decide on wearing its newly debuted all-black combination.