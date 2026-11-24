It might not be quite as juicy as we hoped in preseason, when the world couldn't wait to see Jayden Daniels finally return from injury. But the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders matchup on Monday Night Football to close out Week 11 still promises plenty of fireworks — and, more importantly for fantasy football owners, plenty of points.

Cincy is among the hottest teams in the league right now, winners of five in a row thanks to an offense that's in a flow state with Joe Burrow throwing darts to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That's a downright unstoppable combination when it's on, and especially when it has a baseline respectable defense in support. Things have not been as rosy in the nation's capital, with Daniels once again in and out of the lineup and Terry McLaurin already done for the year. But Washington kept its faint NFC East hopes alive with a road win over the New York Giants last week, and with Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams and other weapons coming on, this isn't a team to be taken lightly.

Can the Bengals continue to stamp themselves as legit Super Bowl contenders? Can the Commanders mount an improbable playoff push? There's plenty on the line on Monday night, as well as plenty of fantasy matchups hanging in the balance with stars like Burrow, Chase, Higgins and Daniels still yet to play. Fans can keep track of all of the action with us down below as we have live Bengals vs. Commanders player and game stats with box scores, play-by-play and more.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bengals vs. Commanders player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary