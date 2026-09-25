Best Week 3 fantasy football streamers at every position

Maybe you didn’t go into this season thinking that you were going to have to stream position players … Maybe you were banking on Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers, Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland, or Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin to take you to the promised land. Well, that ain’t happening, and now you need to pivot.

Luckily, the Stream Team is here for you. We’re a group of fantasy football psychopaths, sickos, and perverts who go into the season knowing that we were going to change key players every single week, and we do it by design. It doesn’t matter how you got here, but you’re here, and we’re a welcoming group.



Our only rule is that we’re looking at players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer of leagues (per Yahoo! Fantasy). These are the QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs that you should be looking to stream in Week 3.

Quarterbacks

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 @ Commanders

QB9 in Week 2

Rostered in 11% of leagues

It turns out that the Seahawks offense might be so good that a backup quarterback doesn’t matter, especially against bad teams.

Last week, the Seahawks dropped 381 total yards and a cool 31 points on a bad Cardinals defense. That all mostly came via Jaxson Smith-Njigba and the running backs, but Drew Lock did a really good job getting the ball to JSN … and he got over 20 fantasy points. That’s better than solid.

This week the Seahawks get to play a very terrible and very injured Commanders’ defense … A defense that has allowed over three passing touchdowns per game and has allowed top-10 quarterbacks in Weeks 1 and 2 (Hurts and Prescott). It’s just going to be more of the same in Week 3.

Now, all we have to do is hope that Seattle rests Sam Darnold one more week, and you can get yourself a solid streaming option.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Week 3 @ Lions

QB16 in Week2

Rostered in 7% of leagues

The Lions defense is a wreck, which is great if you’re looking for a fantasy quarterback. Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, and Josh Allen threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2.

By no means am I trying to say that Geno Smith is as good of a thrower as Tyler Shough, or remotely close to being as dynamic as Josh Allen … But he should be able to piece up a secondary that definitely won’t have three of its top five safeties, and might not have Thomas Harper (DNP on Wednesday and Thursday). That means they’ll be rolling with Chuck Clark and Christian Izien … So, that’s rough for them.

This has the making of those games where Geno Smith has a “They wrote me off, but I didn’t write back” kind of quote.

Running Backs

Emmanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 @ Commanders

RB28 in Week 2

Rostered in 23% of leagues

Jadarian Price is dealing with some kind of chest injury this week, and he’s been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. If he’s out, Emmanuel Wilson is a dead-to-rights must-start.

He’s the clear-cut RB2 right now. Not only did he lead the team in rushes after Price left the game in the third quarter on Sunday, but he also led the team in red zone and goal-line opportunities.

Even if Price is still a little dinged up, the smart thing would be for the Seahawks to let Wilson get more run. So far this season, both of these guys have had 23 carries … So it’s not like that’s a super far-fetched idea.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Week 3 @ Lions

Rostered in 17% of leagues

This is gross, and the only real reason I’m throwing Braelon Allen in this column is that I have a very minor level of OCD and I want there to be two options at each position.

Breece Hall is the undisputed RB1 and bell-cow running back for the Jets … But Allen has gotten some red zone work, which means he does have some touchdown-dependent upside.

Here’s what we want: the Lions' terrible safeties to commit a DPI in the end zone. The ball gets put at the one-yard line, and then Allen blasts through for points.



It’s not a great plan, but it’s a plan.

Wide Receivers

Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills

Week 3 vs. Chargers

WR30 in Week 2

Rostered in 4% of leagues

Josh Palmer is a home run hitter for the Bills, so he’s probably a better pick if you’re playing in a standard-scoring league. That being said, if you’re hurting for wide receivers and you’re in an early hole because you’re playing against a team with Bijan Robinson, Palmer’s going to give you a pretty high ceiling.

He’s only been targeted five times this season, and he only has two catches … but three of those targets have been touchdown-worthy throws, and both of his catches have been for touchdowns. We like that. We like that a lot.

He’s not hurt anymore, he’s (probably) not going to have to compete with D.J. Moore for targets, and you’re getting a piece of the Bills offense. That’s all good stuff.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 @ Cowboys

WR9 in Week 2

Rostered in 30% of leagues

In Week 1, the Ravens had Zay Flowers and Jakobi Lane. Rashod Bateman got targeted once and didn’t catch it. In Week 2, the Ravens didn’t have Flowers or Lane. Bateman got targeted nine times, had seven catches, walked away with 21-ish points, and was WR9 for the week.

Going into Week 3, the Ravens aren’t going to have Lane, might not have Flowers … and they’re playing a mega-disjointed, super-hurt, and all-around bad Cowboys defense. That’s a hell of an equation that should give us a juicy Bateman day.

If Dallas’ offense can score the points that it’s built to score, he’ll have a real chance at a top-15 week. Let’s ride those coattails.

Tight Ends

Darren Waller

Week 3 @ Browns

TE5 in Week 2

Rostered in 12% of leagues

The first Week 3 tight end that we want to target, streaming-wise, is Darren Waller. Last week against the Falcons, Waller looked like the endzone threat that we know he can be.

Tommy Tremble is the Panthers TE1, and he gets more playing time than the other tight ends on the roster. That’s totally fine for us, because he’s not a great pass catcher and he’s never been a real, sustainable, or consistent point-stealing tight end.

This year, that’s shown up by Waller getting the valuable targets and scoring the touchdowns. Between the 20s? Tremble can have those ones … But Waller has reestablished himself as the redzone and end zone guy. I imagine he’ll keep that rolling in a Week 3 game against the Browns.



Also (this might be an overreaction), it really seems the Panthers might be an offense that we want a piece of this season.

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 @ Bills

TE15 in Week 2

Rostered in 20% of leagues

The Chargers made a couple of moves at tight end this offseason: They signed David Njoku (Browns) and Charlie Kolar (Ravens) in free agency. Well, Njoku is on the IR, and Kolar isn’t playing this week because of a forearm injury. That means it’s Oronde Gadsden season again.

The Chargers offense is completely disjointed, and everything about it stinks except for the passing game to the tight ends. Gadsden will have the starting role and the starting targets against a Bills defense that might be pretty bad.

Also, since it’s the Bills they’re playing, they’re going to need to throw the ball. That’s just more opportunities for our guy.