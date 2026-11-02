Bijan Robinson and 5 NFL players we wish would be traded at the deadline

The NFL trade deadline isn’t just about players that we expect to be traded, but also the players that we wish could get shipped to a contender. Bijan Robinson is the first name that comes to mind as Atlanta is once again outside the contenders circle, following a 16-0 shutout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But who are the other players we wish teams would move on from? There’s quite a few that would make this year’s trade deadline exciting.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

It’s a shame Bijan Robinson is stuck with either Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback options. He’s too good of a player to be held back by subpar quarterback play. Atlanta was shut out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and it very much felt like a moment we’ll turn to as the turning point.

Atlanta has been struggling all year, yet Robinson has been the one steady producer. He has nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards already this season, including 780 rushing yards. Somehow, the Falcons still have a losing record. Atlanta won’t trade Robinson, but he deserves to be on a contender.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia’s season is hanging on by a thread and there’s not much confidence it’s going to turn around. The Eagles would be foolish to trade Barkley with no contingencies in place for next season. But if they did, he’d be much better off for it. There are quite a few teams that could use an explosive back in their offense.

Barkley isn’t having a great season, but Philadelphia still needs him if they want to be relevant again next season. The return Philly would get for Barkley should be tempting, though at this point, all signs are pointing to the Eagles keeping him through this season.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets said they don’t plan on trading Garrett Wilson and it’s a shame because a team like the Kansas City Chiefs would give away a king’s ransom to land Wilson before the deadline — as would quite a few teams.

The reason Wilson should be traded is because the Jets have been bad for quite some time and there’s no end in sight. Wilson is wasting away his career with a team that will never give him a competent enough quarterback to maximize his skills. Maybe in a year the Jets might realize he’s better off being traded than kept on this underperforming team. Until then, we can only hope.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an interesting outcome for a couple of reasons. Jeanty hasn’t really played up to being a top 10 pick, but he also is with a staff that didn’t draft him. The Raiders ended their three-game skid, but it makes you wonder, how long will the Raiders try and see it through with Jeanty before they pull the plug?

He’s averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season and isn’t the explosive weapon he was at Boise State. Had the Raiders lost on Sunday, there would be an interesting scenario to possibly trade him, but it seems he’ll stay put and maybe get another chance to blossom out west.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints haven’t hinted at trading Olave, though he’s been the center of quite a few rumors over the last season or so. The Saints started hot and it looked like this season they would put it together. At 2-5, you now wonder when they decide to move on from Olave. He’s been a catalyst to their offensive success, but that isn’t making them any better.

He just signed an extension to remain in New Orleans, but anything can change. Olave with a new team this year would be a lot of fun — if he can stay healthy. Unfortunately, he’ll continue to thrive in New Orleans with no chance of contending for now.