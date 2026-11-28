Bo Nix has enjoyed some highs as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos, but his putrid performance in his team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 makes it obvious he can't take his team to a Super Bowl title. That's why it's imperative for Denver's front office to find a new starting quarterback to lead them forward in 2027.

That may seem like a harsh conclusion for a signalcaller who possesses an 8-3 record as a starter this season. The simple truth is that the Broncos have succeeded this season in spite of their quarterback. At best, Nix has performed as a reasonable caretaker. At worst, he's been one of the worst players in all of football at the game's most important position.

The Broncos might be best served to replace him immediately, but there just aren't quality options available to them at such a late stage in the campaign. Instead, they'll work hard to try to protect Nix for the remainder of the year until they're knocked out of the playoffs. Barring a massive turnaround, Nix should be replaced during the offseason.

Replacing Nix should be a given, which makes the question of how to replace him the more interesting query for Broncos fans to consider. The Broncos front office has a couple of avenues they can pursue.

The Broncos could draft a quarterback in Round 1

The most straightforward path for the Broncos to replace Nix would be to spend their first-round pick on a new quarterback in the upcoming draft. The challenge with that plan at this stage in the league year is all of the uncertainty as to which collegiate stars will declare for the draft.

Drew Mestemaker and CJ Carr should declare and be selected before Denver goes on the clock in the 20s. That does leave some intriguing names in the frame for the Broncos. LaNorris Sellers would give coach Sean Payton a quarterback with supreme athletic gifts. Austin Simmons or Trinidad Chambliss could be better fits for what Denver likes to do on offense. Could Payton be tempted to gamble on Arch Manning if he opts to leave Texas?

Free agency or trade could be more prudent paths for the Broncos

Payton could prefer to go with a veteran who is better prepared to help his win-now squad mount an immediate Super Bowl challenge. Fortunately for the Broncos, there are some intriguing free agents and trade targets who might be available who can serve as instant upgrades over Nix.

If the Seahawks want to stick with Sam Darnold as their starter then Drew Lock could be a nice fit for the Broncos. Denver could also be a team willing to meet the 49ers' asking price for Mac Jones. He has the sort of mental processing that Payton really values in his quarterbacks.

If Kirk Cousins leaves the Vikings, he would be tailor-made to boost Denver's offense. There is also something intriguing about the idea of strong-armed signal-caller Joe Milton throwing the ball in thin air. His restricted free agency could be one of the most interesting transaction storylines of the offseason.

Who will replace Bo Nix in Denver next season?

Mac Jones feels like the name to focus in on here. He's a cerebral signal-caller whose stock has been raised playing under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. Expect Denver to offer a second-round pick for his services to land him in the offseason. He's the right combination of experience and upside for the Broncos to go with to end the Nix era.