Brandon Aiyuk isn't worth the drama for the Commanders or any other contender

The situation has created tension with his current club and raised questions about his readiness for a new contract.

Brandon Aiyuk appears to be dead set on joining the Washington Commanders, but the question now seems to be if the team if set to bring him in once his imprisonment with the San Francisco 49ers is over. Really, should Washington take a chance on Aiyuk after all his antics?

The short answer: No. That's not to knock Aiyuk's abilities; he's clearly demonstrated the capability to be a 1,000-yard receiver, which any team would be clamoring for. The issues that should be scrutinized are off the field in his case.

San Francisco and Aiyuk began their beef when the latter decided to deviate from the team's pre-set rehab plan for his right knee injury suffered in 2024. That snowballed into voided guarantees and a hostage-like situation in which the 49ers seemingly cancelled team activities to avoid having Aiyuk show up and trigger a release. It's been a headache just to keep up with, so it must be an unimaginable mess for the parties involved.

If Washington really wants to appease quarterback Jayden Daniels — who was Aiyuk's teammate at Arizona State — it needs to consider the potential drama that could come with such an acquisition. Will Aiyuk produce at a level that will be worth the possible accompanying problems? He hasn't touched the field in almost two years and hasn't shown many signs of maturing.

Commanders have better options to beef up WR room than Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

If the Commanders sign Aiyuk as soon as he's presumably released by the 49ers, it'll be abundantly clear the move was done just to satisfy Daniels' ask. There are multiple highly capable receivers still available on the market who, despite their own off-field problems, are clearly worth the investment for their on-field production.

Those include guys like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and former Commander Deebo Samuel. It's unclear what's keeping the team from jumping at the opportunity to sign any of those options to low-risk, high-reward deals.

Washington's wide receiver room is topped by Terry McLaurin, but after that the team is leaning on guys like Luke McCaffrey, rookie Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Jaylin Lane to pick up the slack. Most folks are only familiar with that group if they frequently tune into local sports radio.

Aiyuk arguably won't get any looks from other teams ahead of this season, either. He's been so adamant about putting all his eggs in Washington's basket that should the Commanders pass, he may have burned bridges he didn't even know existed. Considering guys like Diggs, Hill and Samuel are still free agents, he'll fall to the bottom of that list as teams weigh whether to add another veteran receiver this summer.