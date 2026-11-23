Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's tumultous and toxic relationship with the San Francisco 49ers is officially over. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Monday the veteran pass-catcher would be released and put on waivers, officially making him available to work out with other teams and potentially return to game action.

Aiyuk, 28, hasn't played a snap of meaningful football since October 2024, so he's going to have to prove he's both physically fit enough and mentally in shape enough to dedicate himself to a new culture and playbook. The rewards of his services would have to heavily outweigh the risk of distraction, but we've seen weirder (and more unsavory) things happen in this league. Here are the handful of teams who may give him a call first.

Washington Commanders

Washington State v Arizona State | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Despite previously reported beef between Aiyuk and his former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels — which apparently was serious enough to keep Washington from trading for him prior to the start of the season, signing Stefon Diggs instead — the two have supposedly kissed and made up. If that's true and their relationship is mended, there's no doubt Daniels would want an additional target he's familiar with on his roster.

Aiyuk doesn't need to put up the kind of numbers he did in 2023 and 2024 to be valuable to Washington. If he were signed, it would be with eyes toward 2027 rather than making a late push to overtake the New York Giants in the NFC East. Terry McLaurin should be healthy and entering the final year of his contract extension, and if Diggs departs after his one-year deal is up then 2026 rookie Antonio Williams can step into that WR2 role while Aiyuk is WR3. You can't think that's not an intriguingly dangerous receiver room.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Washington Commanders | Perry Knotts/GettyImages

No Puca Nacua or Davante Adams leaves the once-Super Bowl favorites lacking any offensive fire power out wide. While QB Matthew Stafford and his cabal of tight ends have kept the Rams in the playoff hunt, he needs another veteran target to maintain any semblance of a diverse passing attack. Aiyuk, if truly in shape, would offer some depth in that area.

Now, head coach Sean McVay would need to be fully convinced Aiyuk won't be a locker room distraction. For now, there's still healthy skepticism, but should Los Angeles bring him in to work out and it seems like his head is screwed on straight again, Aiyuk would be an automatic WR2 who could see WR1-type targets in the most desperate situations. The Rams' remaining schedule is really tough, with each of their final seven games coming against teams currently in the playoff field or stlil in the hunt, and a spot in the NFC bracket is going to have to be earned the hard way.

Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals v Kansas City Chiefs | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

Patrick Mahomes was slinging it with ease despite a paper-thin receiving corps earlier in the year. Now guys like Rashee Rice are back healthy and Xavier Worthy is getting his fair share of targets, but having another slot threat could open up both Rice and Worthy for deeper routes. Aiyuk can be a guy who takes a critical defender away on first and second down while being available to deliver on third down situations. That's the kind of depth head coach Andy Reid is always looking for.

Considering that Kansas City has no qualms employing Rice or kickers Harrison Butker and Justin Tucker, adding Aiyuk should be an easy decision. With the rushing attack already settled with Kenneth Walker III (when healthy) and rookie Emmett Johnson, solidifying the passing game should be the next priority. There weren't any worthy options in the trade market and the inevitability of Aiyuk's release meant Kansas City didn't need to give up any draft assets if it actually was interested. Now's the time to kick the tires and snag a potentially sneaky good option as the playoff hunt heats up.