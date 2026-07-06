Brandon Aiyuk's antics could cost him over $18 million and counting

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is playing a childish game and he's going to pay for it big time. This immature saga between him, the San Francisco 49ers and now his supposed best friend Jayden Daniels is about to come with an expensive bill due.

The 28-year-old posted yet another video on Instagram Saturday in which he called out the Washington Commanders quarterback, also his former college teammate at Arizona State, for his relationship with his mother. Daniels and Aiyuk apparently do not follow one another on the app any longer.

Brandon Aiyuk is now calling out Jayden Daniels:



“You’re on my team now. You have to follow my rules. … You’re gonna have to stop running behind your momma, and I might believe what you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/fNXyKIzPq0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 5, 2026

Aiyuk may think he's winning this feud and will be back playing in the NFL but that sense of control is really just his insecurity coming out in the worst way possible. Okay, enough of the therapy talk. But the reality of the situation is Aiyuk better hope any NFL team will hold its nose for his talents or he'll be on the hook for at least $18 million.

Brandon Aiyuk's immaturity will cost him his NFL career

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fans may remember this whole thing started with the 49ers voiding Aiyuk's contract guarantees for 2026 and 2027 over his deviating from the recovery regiment the team set out his knee injury two years ago. Now, Aiyuk thinks he won't lose much if any money because he'll be playing for another team under a new contract this season. Not so fast.

First, he's got to be signed by a team and right now there's more indication his NFL career is over than he'll be playing in 2026. On top of that, he may have to cough up the $18.4 million San Francisco already paid him after he signed his extension in 2024.

According to NBC Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, the team is attempting to recoup those funds claiming Aiyuk never fulfilled the terms of his contract.

"Brandon Aiyuk gave the 49ers an incredible gift, an incredible out, by not fulfilling the terms of his contract and defaulting on it after he got injured with the torn ACL," Maiocco explained on his YouTube channel. "By him not showing up to rehab sessions, check-in sessions and everything else, by him not following the terms of his contract, he gave the 49ers the incredible opening to void the remaining guarantees of his contract, and I believe it also gives them the ability to go after a lot of the money that they have already paid him."

Essentially, had Aiyuk just shown up to a preseason — just one — the 49ers would've been on the hook for $27 million this year. Instead, his decisions up to this point could now force him to pay them. Holy fumbling the bag, Batman!

On top of that, Aiyuk may never play in the NFL again, and it wouldn't be for disciplinary reasons. He's become a locker room cancer and he's not even in the locker room. Aiyuk's alienated his former college quarterback, who appeared to be his saving grace when the Commanders were shying away from his signing.

It's a sad story, but it could still have a redemptive ending. Since Maiocco posted his verbal explanation of the situation, Aiyuk hasn't posted any more of his own. He seemingly has realized the severity of his actions. He filed paperwork to fire his agent and personally reached out to the NFLPA for help.

Aiyuk has yet to file for reinstatement with the league but it's clear the financial penalty for his actions is starting to dawn on him. Next he'll have to try and reconcile personal relationships before he can be trusted with a football.

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