Brian Flores is a defensive maniac. There's really no other way to put it. Nobody knows that more than Kyle Shanahan. When the two teams meet Sunday in Mexico City, Flores can keep win streak alive: In coaching matchups with Shanahan, Flores is 5-0. The Minnesota Vikings already have the mental edge over the San Francisco 49ers, but there’s so much more to Flores’ dominance over the 49ers than their coordinator's undefeated record.

Flores’ defensive scheme feasts on deception for opposing quarterbacks. Will he send five rushers? Will he send three? Will defensive backs start at the line of scrimmage and run 15 yards downfield as soon as the ball is snapped? These are the things that have quarterbacks questioning everything they see pre-snap. It’s also why his mental hold on the 49ers' coach — which also includes a victory in Super Bowl LI with Flores coaching the New England Patriots' linebackers and Shanahan coordinating Atlanta's offense — is more than simply being undefeated against them.

How Brian Flores calculated, aggressive defensive approach is the key to taking down San Francisco

One thing that needs to be noted: Flores uses a blitz-heavy approach, but it’s not a standard all-out blitz. He sends pressures that force the offensive line to actually figure out where the pressure is coming from. The defensive line utilizes overloaded fronts with a double-mug look (linebackers lined up over the shoulders of the center) to keep quarterbacks wondering what’s going to happen when the ball is snapped. He mixes in simulated pressure to deceive where the pressure is coming from and where the coverage drops are.

And when an offense gets somewhat comfortable with the pre-snap look, he then mixes in defensive line stunts to manipulate the offensive lines assignments. It’s organized chaos, which is exactly why offenses struggle to attack it.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because everything is based on messing with the quarterback's pre-snap reads, his approach makes it extremely difficult for quarterbacks and offenses to have success. It’s also why Shanahan’s offenses always struggle against Flores. Shanahan uses motion, shifting key players around the field to force defenses into vulnerable positions and attack holes.

A Flores-led defense doesn’t necessarily take away Shanahan’s pre-snap motion. Instead, it makes it difficult for the quarterback to know what the motion revealed. Flores can disguise his coverage and make the quarterback account for pressure that may never come. That’s where he gains the advantage over Shanahan’s offenses.

Why Christian McCaffrey is key for the San Francisco 49ers against Flores’ defense

The Detroit Lions showed the way to attack Flores’ defense. It’s using the aggressive look against them and running against it. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards against Minnesota — one of four games this season with more than 150 yards rushing. McCaffrey has yet to have a 100-yard game this season, but if there was ever a time to have one, it’s this week. But it doesn’t just fall on McCaffrey.

Detroit ran the ball 39 times against Minnesota for 230 total yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. That type of success on the ground is how you beat Flores’ aggressive approach.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco has to prioritize the run game if Shanahan is to get his first win over Flores. I know McCaffrey elevated the game as a receiver against the Dallas Cowboys, but they need him to have that kind of impact against Minnesota. And it’s going to take the entire running back room.

In the last three matchups between Flores and Shanahan, the 49ers have rushed for more than 100 yards twice and still lost. In the 2020 matchup, Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They also averaged more than 4.1 yards per carry in those games. Yet San Francisco lost, largely because of turnovers that stalled the offense. Detroit showed that Flores’ aggression can be punished when an offense commits to the ground game. Now Shanahan needs McCaffrey to help the 49ers execute that blueprint.