Obviously, just a normal short week for the Pittsburgh Steelers before they play the Denver Broncos on Black Friday in their NFL Week 12 matchup. Nothing to see here. Aaron Rodgers definitely didn't get benched, go on Pat McAfee to throw Mike McCarthy under the bus and then get benched. Okay, so maybe all of that did happen, which means Pittsburgh is about to start Mason Rudolph against one of the league's best defenses. That likely means a heavy workload for Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in this game, though Germie Bernard will have a say as well. The Steelers defense has its own merits, no question, and Bo Nix has struggled. However, Jonah Coleman's emergence has helped open things up for Nix, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, which creates just a weird, fascinating matchup.

Given what the week has been like for the Steelers, who the heck knows what's going to happen on Black Friday. The vibes are going to be weird as can be with the Broncos coming to town and your guess is as good as mine for what the football will look like. But I do know you'll want to keep eyes on it. You can do that and follow all of the Broncos vs. Steelers player and game stats on Friday with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Broncos vs. Steelers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary