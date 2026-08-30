Browns roster cut tracker: Dillon Gabriel surprise highlights 53-man roster decisions

The Cleveland Browns are not a good football team. No true Browns fans would argue that fact. Yet, Cleveland does have some young building blocks and plenty of draft picks coming up in 2027 thanks to the Myles Garrett deal. The Browns have been handcuffed by the Deshaun Watson contract for far too long and, eventually, that'll come off the books.

For all Cleveland has done wrong, they do have Jared Verse and some intriguing young talent at the quarterback position. Shedeur Sanders looks (at least) like a capable backup. Dillon Gabriel, who was controversially selected with a higher pick than Sanders, has had a standout preseason. KC Concepcion is a weapon with a purpose. And Cleveland even took Spencer Fano out of Utah as their tackle of the future early in the first round. Believe it or not, I can see what Cleveland is trying to build here. That doesn't make their motive right.

But on roster cut day, Browns fans must say goodbye to some of their training camp standouts. As intriguing as building the 53-man roster is (and projecting it from a fan perspective), it's a dark day for most NFL vets. Professional football is a ruthless business.

Browns roster cuts and trades, ranked

Browns are keeping Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green

Do I think it's likely the Browns can keep four quarterbacks on the roster? I doubt it. Sanders and Watson, as flawed as the latter may be, at least have some starting experience AND a prototype NFL arm. Gabriel is undersized, but has more pocket presence and accuracy than either Watson or Sanders. Green is an athlete, and that's how the Browns should use him. I look forward to seeing what Todd Monken has in mind.

Browns cut Spencer Fano's brother

Spencer Fano will make the roster, obviously. He is the Browns first-round pick out of Utah and a key piece of their future on the offensive side of the ball. Logan Fano? Eh, not so much. While it was a fun experience for the Fano brothers to play together (and match up against each other in camp), it was never realistic for both to make the roster.

Complete list of Cleveland Browns roster cuts

WR Cedric Tillman

WR Ben Patterson

TE Jermaine Terry II

TE Drew Biber

TE Jack Stoll (from IR)

OT Tyre Phillips

OT Jeremiah Byers

OT Izavion Miller

DT Coziah Izzard

DT Patrick Jenkins

DE Jamil Muhammad

CB Nate Evans

CB Tre Avery

CB Tyler Hall

S Christopher Edmonds

P Nik Constantinou