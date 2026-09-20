Browns vs. Buccaneers live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 2

Deshaun Watson is on thin ice (or at least he should be) with the Cleveland Browns. The much-maligned veteran quarterback was abysmal in the season-opener, and now there's a bit of poetic irony coming into NFL Week 2 as he and the Browns go on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You know, the team that Baker Mayfield now quarterbacks after Cleveland cut bait with the former No. 1 overall pick. It should be a fascinating matchup with narratives aplenty. And it's a game that NFL fans will want to have close eyes on, namely to see if the Browns finally end the Watson experiment.

Now, that doesn't mean it's going to be a pretty game in terms of the stats. In fact, for the Browns and Watson, it could be the exact opposite. But we should still keep a close eye on this, whether it's Shedeur Sanders taking over, rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion taking over or even just Mayfield and the Buccaneers tearing it up with Bucky Irving, Emeka Egbuka and so on. NFL fans can keep up with all of the live stats for players and the game with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Browns vs. Buccaneers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary