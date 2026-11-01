Browns vs. Steelers live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 8

Just as we all expected before the season began, the Cleveland Browns travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL Week 8 with control of the AFC North on the line. Cleveland has won four of five under first-year head coach Todd Monken, all by one possession, and if they can pull another rabbit out of the hat on Sunday, they'll not only go a game clear on Pittsburgh but will also clinch the season sweep and the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Quinshon Judkins is back and looking like his rookie self for the Browns, and KC Concepcion joined fellow rookie sensation Denzel Boston with a breakout performance in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. Add tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to the mix, and Cleveland has plenty of young playmakers who are putting up big numbers. The Steelers, meanwhile, are being carried by one of the league's most fearsome rushing attacks, as both Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle are giving opposing defenses fits. Aaron Rodgers hasn't had to push the ball downfield much at all, largely throwing underneath to DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard; then again, that's been more than good enough.

If the last matchup between these two is any indication, we could see a high-scoring affair that changes fantasy football matchups this week. Moreover, with this game being pivotal for both sides, we should also expect that things might go down to the wire. But whatever the case, football fans can follow along with all of the Browns vs. Steelers player and game stats with us down below along with live play-by-play updates.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Browns vs. Steelers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary