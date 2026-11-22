The Kansas City Chiefs are great and fun to watch, but I really can't stop thinking about their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 11 on Sunday because Josh Johnson is set to start at quarterback. Yes, that Josh Johnson. It's going to be another feather for his cap in what has been a true journeyman career. However, fantasy managers will be looking to see how he affects the likes of Trey McBride and even running back Tyler Allgeier in this game. We know the Chiefs will be able to produce as all eyes are on Emmett Johnson, the rookie filling in with aplomb for Kenneth Walker III due to injury, but also on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Downs in this offense as they try to find more consistency in the passing game. This is a great matchup for that.

As fun as it is to see Johnson starting, there are questions about what kind of numbers he and the Cardinals will be able to put up, especially in relation to the Chiefs. However, fans and fantasy managers alike can keep up with all of the action on Sunday and follow the Cardinals vs. Chiefs player and game stats with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Cardinals vs. Chiefs player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary