Cardinals vs. Cowboys live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys quieted the noise with a win in Philadelphia last Monday night, at least for a moment. With the Arizona Cardinals coming to Arlington in Week 8, surely this will be an easy way for Dak Prescott and Co. to get back to .500 ... right?

Dallas should at the very least be able to score points in bunches. CeeDee Lamb is cooking on a regular basis, and with Javonte Williams steady on the ground as always, the Cowboys have proven that they can move the ball against middling (or worse) defenses like Arizona. But what about the other side of the ball? While the Cardinals aren't going anywhere this season, Jacoby Brissett has enough juice in his arm, and enough talent around him in Michael Wilson and Trey McBride, to make things interesting. Add in rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, and there is at least some shootout potential here.

Especially with how much Dallas' D has struggled of late, we could see a high-scoring affair that changes fantasy football matchups this week. Moreover, with this game being pivotal for the Cowboys' NFC East hopes and the Cardinals already proving that they're very motivated to play spoiler, we should also expect that things might go down to the wire. But whatever the case, football fans can follow along with all of the Cardinals vs. Cowboys player and game stats with us down below along with live play-by-play updates.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Cardinals vs. Cowboys player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary