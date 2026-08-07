Carson Beck's preseason debut was Jacoby Brissett's nightmare, Cardinals fans' dream

There's only so much you can glean from an NFL preseason game, especially the Hall of Fame Game pitting two teams on limited practice into the fire. All you can hope for is a player or two popping with a performance to build on. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck absolutely did that on Thursday night.

In the first half against the Carolina Panthers, Beck put on a show. He went 11-of-14 for 148 yards while leading two scoring drives and tossing one touchdown himself. One drive started at the Arizona 4-yard line with Beck's 35-yard shot down the right sideline to Jalen Brooks getting the Cardinals out of the shadow of their own end zone. The second was capped by a Beck touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko from five yards out. That score was set up by a 49-yard deep shot to Brooks down the left.

What a throw by Carson Beck!@ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ai2A4lm7z0 — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2026

Carson Beck to Jalen Brooks. WOW.@ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/VjnMEP2mIQ — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2026

Carson Beck's preseason debut was near perfect

Beck was doubted in college, losing his job with the Georgia Bulldogs only to take the Miami Hurricanes to the brink of a national title. He was doubted coming into the NFL. Taken in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals, he may have been viewed as the future by optimistic fans in the desert, but plans for the 2027 NFL Draft were already on the table. Those plans would be put on hold if Beck can recreate Thursday's performance against tougher opposition and in more meaningful games.

That's, of course, the tricky part. The Panthers defense wouldn't be mistaken for a juggernaut, especially not in a preseason game with very few starters on the field. Beck looked good against the weakest possible opposition. But that is what he was supposed to do. Many a young quarterback has looked out of their depth in the preseason, even against backups and roster hopefuls.

Beck looked assured. He was comfortable in the pocket. He let plays develop and took deep shots when they were there. He got rid of the ball when he needed to. He was accurate and effective. The performance was a clear reflection of his vast experience playing at the highest levels of college football. First with an impressive record in the SEC with Georgia and then during a College Football Playoff run with Miami.

At 24 years old, Beck isn't a youngblood who needs time to develop. Mentally, he's as close to pro-ready as a rookie QB could be expected to be. The question was always whether his arm talent would be sufficient for the pro game and, critically, whether his penchant to panic when thrown out of rhythm would limit his starting potential.

Carson Beck put pressure on Jacoby Brissett in the Cardinals QB room

Jacoby Brissett on the Cardinals sideline watching Carson Beck right now pic.twitter.com/5e5S5NAem0 — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) August 7, 2026

There will be more significant tests both in the preseason and down the line in Beck's career. Without clearing those hurdles, we can't truly know if he's truly a starting option for the Cardinals. All he could do was pose the question in his debut, and he did it.

Jacoby Brissett is still the presumptive starter, but he's an NFL journeyman on a one-year deal. He's supremely replaceable. Any cracks that show could easily lead to the Beck that we saw on Thursday taking his place in the starting lineup.

The Cardinals have plenty of incentive to see what Beck can do this year. Brissett clearly isn't their future and the team is likely to hold a high pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Matt LaFleur will want to get a good look at what Beck has going for him before the team has to decide whether a first-round QB is on the menu.