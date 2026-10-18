Chargers vs. Chiefs live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs have been wildly dominant this season as the offseason addition of Kenneth Walker III has given this offense the shot in the arm that Patrick Mahomes needed, especially coming off an injury. Whatever the opposite of that would be, however, is what the Los Angeles Chargers have been enduring in the first year under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Justin Herbert has been, no exaggeration, one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, while Omarion Hampton has been so bad that he's splitting time with not one but two other running backs. And now, these two AFC West rivals will meet on different trajectories in NFL Week 6.

It would be fitting in a strange NFL season to this point for the Chargers to challenge the Chiefs, no doubt. However, it'll also be curious to see who steps up for both teams. Mahomes and Walker feel bankable for Kansas City, but is anyone going to show some fight for LA in this instance? I'm not quite sure, but it'll be fascinating to see. And fans can follow along with all of the Chargers vs. Chiefs player and game stats with us, as well as the live play-by-play action, down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Chargers vs. Chiefs player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary