If I had to bet on whether Garrett Wilson would play for the New York Jets or any other team in 2027, I’d bet on the Jets. Teams don’t just trade top-notch wide receiver talent, especially if they’re homegrown guys. But this is the Jets we’re talking about They’re far from being a well-run organization.

Let’s say they hire an offensive-minded head coach who wants to run his passing game through tight ends and Omar Cooper Jr. That might mean Wilson could be on the trading block, and you better believe that he’s worth at least a first-round pick. If that’s the case, it’d be dumb for them not to move on from him.

So let’s look at some of the teams that could be into a Garrett Wilson trade sometime in the next 365 days (give or take a week or two).

Why would the Jets trade Garrett Wilson?

Garrett Wilson rocks, but he’s stuck in an absolutely miserable place with the New York Jets and their own layer of quarterback hell. At the trade deadline, the Jets said that they were only going to ship off guys who were on expiring contracts because they wanted to let their inevitably new coaching staff take a look at how useful the longer-term pieces could be in a scheme.

We’re looking at teams that will need wide receiver help, have draft picks to spend on a guy, and are (mostly) not in the AFC East.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett Veach and the Chiefs aren’t good at drafting wide receivers, plain and simple. If they want to get Patrick Mahomes a bona fide dude, then trading for Garrett Wilson wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

The problem is that Kansas City’s wide receiver room is lacking someone who has size and speed … Wilson is an acrobatic technician with a disgustingly huge catch radius. He’d still be good as a pass catcher for Mahomes (duh), but his skill set isn’t perfect for a well-rounded receiving corps.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garrett Wilson would be perfect for the 49ers, except for the part where he’s not in his mid-30s.

Going into this season, they signed Mike Evans; it was the first time a Shanahan offense had a dominant X-receiver since the 2016 Falcons had Julio Jones. It turns out that kind of a receiver can be really, really good.

Unfortunately, they’ve had a bunch of injuries to their receivers. So now we have to ask, ‘What would the Shanahan offense look like if it had that dominant X-receiver and that scheme guy to work underneath/opposite of him?’

If Evans comes back in 2027, Wilson would give us the answer to that.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have no idea what the 2027 Chargers are going to look like, and I don’t think anyone really does. Regardless of what happens, they have to address their pass catchers.

Ladd McConkey is a good wide receiver, and he’s the most sure-handed guy on that team by far. That means that when he plays, he gets a whole lot of targets … which unfortunately means he gets hit a whole bunch of times. His body has absolutely not been able to hold up.

If the Chargers get a player like Garrett Wilson, it’ll make McConkey’s job (and life) significantly better and easier. McConkey wouldn’t have to be the only player to get the ball across the middle, which means he would get absolutely detonated by linebackers and safeties significantly fewer times.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Chargers, the Rams’ 2027 offseason and actual season are a complete mystery from top to bottom.

But receiver-wise: Davante Adams will leave or retire. Puka Nacua can’t be trusted to stay healthy — or really be trusted at all. But they’ll probably still give him a mondo-sized contract.

A guy like Wilson, who knows how to avoid those big hits and stay (mostly) healthy, would be massive for either Matthew Stafford’s swan song or Ty Simpson’s first year as a starting quarterback.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Beane is only capable of getting Josh Allen one new weapon per year. I don’t know why that’s all he does, but it’s the reality of the situation in Buffalo.

If he can somehow swing a trade with a division rival this offseason and get Garrett Wilson. Brother. Now we’re cooking with gas.

Keon Coleman has been a disappointment, Khalil Shakir is perfectly fine, and Joshua Palmer hasn’t been able to find the field. If they can get rid of one or two of those guys and get Wilson to play alongside D.J. Moore, it would really elevate the already astronomically high ceiling of that offense.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who doesn’t want to see Fernando Mendoza succeed? He seems like a generally good dude, and he’s got the least polarizing personality of any quarterback in the NFL. He won’t have a chance to succeed if he doesn’t have wide receivers.

I would hope that Vegas addresses the defense with a lot of their draft picks, but if they can send a first to New York and get a guy who is a known stud, it would make the entire operation run a whole lot smoother and give that team a real chance to compete.

Sure, Brock Bowers is nice and all, but you can’t have another season of Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor as your starting receivers; that’s criminal.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If I’m the Commanders going into the 2027 season, I’m not expecting a 32-year-old Terry McLaurin to come back from a torn patellar tendon, turn the clock back four years, and be a dominant player.

I’m also not expecting a 33-year-old Stefon Diggs to be re-signed and stay healthy as a WR1 for a second season.

If they want to really make sure that they’re optimizing Jayden Daniels’ prime years, they need to make sure that they get a high-caliber wide receiver group that doesn’t need to spend a season or two developing. Garrett Wilson would give them that.