Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have consistently delivered on the NFL's great modern rivalry whenever the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills face off. There have been a litany of playoff wars, and now we add a Thanksgiving Day matchup in primetime to the resumé on top of that in NFL Week 12. Mahomes and the Chiefs still won't have Kenneth Walker III for this game, which stinks, but Kansas City can more than survive with Josh Downs reinvigorating the passing offense and with rookie Emmett Johnson being a revelation while filling in for Walker. But the Bills defensive shortcomings that could lead to a big day for KC will be answered with Allen and this potent Buffalo offense. James Cook has been terrific, DJ Moore has been great when on the field, and things are humming.

This is a matchup that always seems to end up being a high-scoring shootout, and the stakes couldn't be higher on Thanksgiving as the Chiefs and Bills are both jockeying for position in the AFC playoff race — obviously at the top of that race, as you'd expect. But fans and fantasy managers alike can follow all of the Chiefs vs. Bills player and game stats in this battle on Thursday night with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Chiefs vs. Bills player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary