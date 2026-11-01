Chiefs vs. Broncos live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs are still tasting their first loss of the season, and they'd love nothing more than to get a bounce-back win against the rival Denver Broncos on Sunday in NFL Week 8. The Broncos found some juice last week offensively with Bo Nix playing one of his best games of the season and with Jonah Coleman also emerging. A banged-up Jaylen Waddle complicates things, but the Chiefs will look to stifle that momentum. On the flip side, though, Seattle put the clamps on Kenneth Walker III last week and, thus, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense struggled overall. They'll have a tough matchup but need to show their teeth once again.

It's always a heated affair when these two AFC West rivals clash and this should be no different. Despite the hot start for the Chiefs and the middling start from the Broncos, Denver is still nipping at the heels in the division standings. Moreover, there are more than a few fantasy football managers who need big-time performances from Walker, Coleman and numerous players in this game. And fans can follow along with all of the Chiefs vs. Broncos player and game stats below as we keep up with live play-by-play action.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Chiefs vs. Broncos player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary