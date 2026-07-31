Chris Olave extension puts even more pressure on Cowboys' George Pickens talks

How the Cowboys respond in the next few months will determine whether they keep one of their own or lose him to free agency.

Chris Olave has signed an extension with the New Orleans Saints. He'll get paid $90 million in guaranteed money on a deal worth up to $132 million. It's a lot of money, and it puts a lot of pressure on Tyler Shough to perform over the next few seasons before his own potential extension. But enough about the Saints, because as you can guess from the headline, this isn't about New Orleans. It's about what this deal means for the wide receiver market — and, specifically, for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens, who is set to play out the 2026 season on the franchise tag before hitting free agency in 2027, now has another piece of evidence in his pocket to use when trying to work out a long-term deal, whether that be in Dallas right now or somewhere else next offseason.

How the Olave extension impacts George Pickens' contract talks

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One player signing a contract extension isn't as simple as one player signing a contract extension. It changes the way other receivers think about their own contracts. For example, Olave is now the eighth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL by total contract value and 10th by average annual salary. His guaranteed money puts him sixth.

And so begins the re-calculation of things. If a receiver and his agent believe that receiver is better than Olave, they're not going to want to accept a deal that's worse than Olave's, and there's no real reason to think that the Pickens camp is going to accept being viewed as "worse" than Olave considering Pickens was third in the league in receiving yards last year while Olave was eighth. Olave might have had more receptions and the pair had the same amount of touchdowns, but Pickens will almost certainly want more than $90 million in guaranteed money, even if you can make a strong argument that the two are, in reality, roughly equal players.

So if Dallas wants to retain Pickens into the future, they now have a new baseline to work off of. Go a few million above Olave's deal in guaranteed money and you might be able to get things done. But with CeeDee Lamb already fourth among wide receivers in guaranteed money, you run into an issue as far as how much cap space you're willing to devote to a single position.

If Dallas is willing to spend big on Pickens, now is the time to get that done before other receivers start to ask for more money than Olave got. If a few other guys sign extensions that up the baseline for money even more, Dallas could be priced out of a Pickens extension completely, so there's definitely more pressure right now to get things done than there were before the Olave move.