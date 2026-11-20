No one is going to mistake the Thursday Night Football matchup in NFL Week 11 between the division-rival Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans as a great game. These two teams have struggled mightily this season. However, CJ Stroud and the Texans offense have found some juice in recent weeks with Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson stepping up in big ways. They'll have to see if Emari DiMarcado can step in at running back and make an impact this week, but DeMeco Ryans and Co. really need the defense to rebound. With the way that unit has been playing, even a depleted Colts offense with Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones should be able to move the ball. The question with the Colts has been how much (and maybe if Seth McGowan is going to keep getting the amount of touches he has been too).

Even still, fantasy football managers and diehard NFL fans will be tuned in for this game to see if this matchup between lesser defenses, at least in performance, can be fruitful for stats. And you can keep up with all of the action and Colts vs. Texans player and game stats on Thursday Night Football as we're tracking everything below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Colts vs. Texans player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary