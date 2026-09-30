Cowboys-Joey Porter Jr. buzz comes with a warning label for fans

Rumors connecting the Cowboys with a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. seem to be on the rise in recent days. Fans in Dallas should approach the idea of landing the wantaway Pittsburgh star with a healthy amount of caution.

The on-field fit for Porter Jr. in Dallas is pretty straightforward. Deploying him as an outside cornerback with Caleb Downs as a nickel would drastically raise the ceiling of the team's secondary. Porter Jr. may not be an elite defensive back, but he comfortably profiles as a clear upgrade over what Dallas currently has to offer on the outside.

Joey Porter Jr. trade would be challenging for the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest challenges for the Cowboys with a Porter Jr. trade is that the young cornerback seems to regard himself as one of the game's best players at his position. There's a reason he and the Steelers have not been able to find common ground on a new contract. Porter Jr. and his representatives seem to be in the market for a deal that would make him among the highest-paid cornerbacks in football. Pittsburgh would prefer to pay him more like an emerging star as opposed to an established superstar.

The Cowboys would likely need to hand him a long-term contract paying him at least $30 million per season. That's a big bet on Porter Jr. becoming one of the top-five corners in the NFL. That prices in a lot of development for a defensive back who has not been a shutdown player to this point in his career. That also assumes that the alleged injury issues that currently have him on the sidelines in Pittsburgh are either minor or non-existent.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said there are “conversations going on” right now to potentially upgrade their roster. He wouldn’t specifically comment on Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. to avoid tampering — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 29, 2026

The Cowboys would also need to part with significant draft capital to bring the Steelers to the negotiating table. Pittsburgh's asking price may decline as Porter Jr.'s absence rolls along, but they still maintain a lot of leverage over their homegrown talent. They maintain the ability to slap the franchise tag on him if their relationship breaks down completely.

Should the Cowboys trade for Joey Porter Jr?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the very least, the Cowboys will need to part with a Day 2 draft choice if they're going to make a deal that works for both sides. That's a heavy price to pay for a player who will instantly demand a big-money contract. Ironically, it would be a lesser version of the deal the Cowboys handed to the Packers in the Micah Parsons trade.

That trade gave Dallas an extra first-rounder, but they've already spent it on the Quinnen Williams trade. They also gave up their third-round and fifth-round choices in separate trades to Pittsburgh. Sending yet another pick to the Steelers would leave the Cowboys short on draft capital when they need an infusion of cheap, young talent via the 2027 draft.

Discretion is the better part of valor for the Cowboys here. Porter Jr. is a good player, but he would come to Dallas with an elite price tag. Their front office should be able to do better with the resources required to satisfy the Steelers.

It's possible a better player who comes with cost certainty will become available at a later point this season. That would require some patience from the Cowboys, but it's the better path forward for a team that's desperate to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender.