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Cowboys roster cuts tracker 2026: The biggest names who didn't make the 53-man roster

Where do the Dallas Cowboys stand?
ByMark Powell|
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New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Oh, you want to keep track of the Dallas Cowboys roster cuts? I wish you the best, but the Cowboys operate a top secret enterprise. Dallas no longer plans on cutting or trading the likes of Micah Parsons or Dak Prescott — those issues are taken care of. However, there are plenty of roster dilemmas the Cowboys need to solve before Week 1. That is where I come in.

The Cowboys wanted more protection for Prescott, which is why they traded for Broderick Jones. Yet, that's not where the roster moves end. I have you covered with where Jerry Jones and Co. are, up to the moment.

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts and trades, ranked

Jerry Jones - American Football Team Owner
20260728_CowsCamp_SP_12.jpg | The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

Trade for Broderick Jones

Jones is a solid enough tackle for a Cowboys team that just needs depth. Dallas ought to make the NFC postseason this year, and if they don't something went terribly wrong. Broderick is a project. Mike Tomlin selected Jones in the first round with the hope he would turn into a decade-long tackle. That didn't amount to much, and we should blame Jones for that. Broderick still has plenty of talent left, and I see little reason he can't be a starting left or right tackle in this league. He's just not that right now, period.

Complete list of Dallas Cowboys roster cuts

Denzel Mims
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp | Ric Tapia/GettyImages
  • WR Denzel Mims
  • OL Shiyazh Pete
  • OL DJ Wingfield
  • CB Josh Butler
  • OL Chris Glaser
  • TE Zack Kuntz
  • TE Mitch Van Vooren
  • LB Langston Patterson
  • DB Zion Childress
  • WR Jaden Smith
  • OL Sebastian Gutierrez
  • OL Sebastian Gutierrez
  • DB Reddy Steward
  • RB Phil Mafah
  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  • OT Marcellus Johnson
  • DT Jay Toia
  • TE Michael Trigg
  • RB Jaydon Blue
  • G Trevor Keegan
  • RB Israel Abanikanda
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