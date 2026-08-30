Cowboys roster cuts tracker 2026: The biggest names who didn't make the 53-man roster

Oh, you want to keep track of the Dallas Cowboys roster cuts? I wish you the best, but the Cowboys operate a top secret enterprise. Dallas no longer plans on cutting or trading the likes of Micah Parsons or Dak Prescott — those issues are taken care of. However, there are plenty of roster dilemmas the Cowboys need to solve before Week 1. That is where I come in.
The Cowboys wanted more protection for Prescott, which is why they traded for Broderick Jones. Yet, that's not where the roster moves end. I have you covered with where Jerry Jones and Co. are, up to the moment.
Dallas Cowboys roster cuts and trades, ranked
Trade for Broderick Jones
Jones is a solid enough tackle for a Cowboys team that just needs depth. Dallas ought to make the NFC postseason this year, and if they don't something went terribly wrong. Broderick is a project. Mike Tomlin selected Jones in the first round with the hope he would turn into a decade-long tackle. That didn't amount to much, and we should blame Jones for that. Broderick still has plenty of talent left, and I see little reason he can't be a starting left or right tackle in this league. He's just not that right now, period.
Complete list of Dallas Cowboys roster cuts
- WR Denzel Mims
- OL Shiyazh Pete
- OL DJ Wingfield
- CB Josh Butler
- OL Chris Glaser
- TE Zack Kuntz
- TE Mitch Van Vooren
- LB Langston Patterson
- DB Zion Childress
- WR Jaden Smith
- OL Sebastian Gutierrez
- OL Sebastian Gutierrez
- DB Reddy Steward
- RB Phil Mafah
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- OT Marcellus Johnson
- DT Jay Toia
- TE Michael Trigg
- RB Jaydon Blue
- G Trevor Keegan
- RB Israel Abanikanda
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