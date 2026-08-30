Cowboys roster cuts tracker 2026: The biggest names who didn't make the 53-man roster

Oh, you want to keep track of the Dallas Cowboys roster cuts? I wish you the best, but the Cowboys operate a top secret enterprise. Dallas no longer plans on cutting or trading the likes of Micah Parsons or Dak Prescott — those issues are taken care of. However, there are plenty of roster dilemmas the Cowboys need to solve before Week 1. That is where I come in.

The Cowboys wanted more protection for Prescott, which is why they traded for Broderick Jones. Yet, that's not where the roster moves end. I have you covered with where Jerry Jones and Co. are, up to the moment.

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts and trades, ranked

20260728_CowsCamp_SP_12.jpg | The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

Trade for Broderick Jones

Jones is a solid enough tackle for a Cowboys team that just needs depth. Dallas ought to make the NFC postseason this year, and if they don't something went terribly wrong. Broderick is a project. Mike Tomlin selected Jones in the first round with the hope he would turn into a decade-long tackle. That didn't amount to much, and we should blame Jones for that. Broderick still has plenty of talent left, and I see little reason he can't be a starting left or right tackle in this league. He's just not that right now, period.

Complete list of Dallas Cowboys roster cuts

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

WR Denzel Mims

OL Shiyazh Pete

OL DJ Wingfield

CB Josh Butler

OL Chris Glaser

TE Zack Kuntz

TE Mitch Van Vooren

LB Langston Patterson

DB Zion Childress

WR Jaden Smith

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

OL Sebastian Gutierrez

DB Reddy Steward

RB Phil Mafah

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

OT Marcellus Johnson

DT Jay Toia

TE Michael Trigg

RB Jaydon Blue

G Trevor Keegan

RB Israel Abanikanda