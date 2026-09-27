Cowboys vs. Ravens live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Rio Game in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens are giving football fans their latest taste of an NFL Brazil game as they face off in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday in Week 3. One of the big talking points throughout the week has been the suspect field conditions, which don't look good at all. That not only puts player safety into question, but also makes you wonder how the likes of Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, CeeDee Lamb and so on when it comes to stars will be able to perform and produce on such a subpar playing surface.

That plus the overall star power between the Cowboys and Ravens will have plenty of people closely watching the NFL Rio Game in Week 3, seeing what the stats look like throughout — and potentially making some declarations about whether or not the league should go back to Brazil. But we have to hope that all will go well when it comes to this game and the field conditions, because Cowboys-Ravens has elite potential as a matchup. Fans can follow along with all of the stats, play-by-play and action on Sunday down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Cowboys vs. Ravens player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary